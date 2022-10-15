Mortality rate of wounded Russian soldiers exceeds 50%

16
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 07:58

Due to the low quality of medical care and the reluctance of the Russian command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the mortality rate among the latter exceeds 50%.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: The General Staff reports that, according to available information, many injured are being admitted to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, in one of Donetsk’s hospitals, about 100 wounded were admitted this week.

Hospitals are overcrowded in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to information from local residents, civilians are not being admitted to hospital because doctors are overloaded and there is a lack of hospital beds.

"Due to the low quality of medical care and the refusal by the Russian occupying forces’ command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the mortality rate among their injured service personnel exceeds 50%", the General Staff noted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Wagner mercenary, FSB officer seeking asylum in France, ready to testify on Russian war crimes — the Insider

    A Russian Wagner mercenary company soldier and a Russian FSB security service officer have requested political asylum in France, independent Russian outlet the Insider reported on Oct. 14.

  • Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians

    Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers with the country's territorial defense forces worked to clear the area of dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance — a push to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that spent months under Russian occupation. The deminers, part of the 113th Kharkiv Defense Brigade of Ukraine's territorial defense forces, walked deep into fallow agricultural lands on Thursday along a muddy road between fields of dead sunflowers overgrown with high weeds.

  • As Putin's war rages on, a Russian woman finds new purpose: Teaching Ukrainian refugee children

    Unable to stomach Vladimir Putin's war, Sophia Kurtik gave up her psychology practice in Moscow and fled to Israel, where she now teaches the children of Ukrainian refugees in a kindergarten run by Early Starters International.

  • IMF countries strengthen calls to end Ukraine war, Russia blocks communique

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news conference that Russia again blocked consensus on issuing a joint communique during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee. Calvino said the call for an end to the war was stronger than at IMF and World Bank meetings in April as the conflict causes food and energy insecurity, rising prices and financial stability risks.

  • Russia already in atmosphere of its defeat and hopelessness Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 23:20 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia is already in the atmosphere of its defeat and hopelessness. Source: President's evening speech Quote: "Look how worried the enemy is.

  • Putin says call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks and no need for ongoing widespread attacks in retaliation for Crimean bridge bombing

    Putin says call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks and no need for ongoing widespread attacks in retaliation for Crimean bridge bombing

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation

    (Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.

  • Perhaps thousands of Ukrainian civilians who disappeared from occupied areas may be imprisoned in Russia

    Rights groups say Moscow's practice of transporting captured Ukrainian civilians to Russia is illegal under international law. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, have vanished from Russian-occupied areas.

  • U.S. to send munitions, military vehicles to Ukraine in latest aid package

    The United States will send munitions and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million security assistance package aimed at bolstering the country's defense against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said on Friday. The package is the first since Russia's barrage of missiles fired on civilian population centers in Ukraine this week. It will bring the total of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 to more than $17.5 billion.

  • Japan to End Restrictions on Women Remarrying After Divorce

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to change a 19th-century law deciding the paternity of a child born after divorce, in a bid to reduce the number of babies who remain unregistered and face difficulty in accessing healthcare and education. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’

  • Putin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before sanctions cut off access to vital components and technologies for President Vladimir Putin’s defense industry, an internal Russian government review found years of attempts to reduce reliance on imports had largely failed.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by In

  • China Has a Drone Army to Fight Off Wildfires. So Why Doesn’t America?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a scene reminiscent of the orange haze that doused the ruins of Las Vegas in Blade Runner 2049: Menacing wildfires ripped through the mountainous forests surrounding the 31 million residents of Chongqing, threatening to torch the towering office buildings and high-rise apartments of southwest China’s largest city. The fast-moving fire, which was triggered by a record heatwave and drought, also presented a serious challenge for fir

  • Warehouse with hundreds of ammunition rounds found abandoned by the Russians in liberated Kherson Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:31 The Security Service of Ukraine has discovered a warehouse with hundreds of rockets for MLRS, anti-tank missiles and mines; these were abandoned by Russians in the liberated village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson Oblast.

  • Lukashenko announces that Putin fired dozens of missiles on 10 October due to explosion at Crimean Bridge

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 14:11 Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has announced that Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 10 October in response to the damage dealt to the Kerch Bridge.

  • 50 strikes in Nikopol, 2 people injured

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 07:46 Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians have been terrorising Nikopol district all night; two people were injured.

  • Pilot gets conscription notice before flight from Ufa, Russia; passengers were asked to leave

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 18:32 In the Russian city of Ufa, a co-pilot, who was subject to conscription, was taken directly from the plane to the military enlistment office; this effectively delayed the flight to Turkey for nine hours.

  • Mueller team denied requests by FBI agents to investigate Democrat operative Charles Dolan for ties to Kremlin

    FBI officials testified that while detailed to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, they sought to investigate Democratic operative Charles Dolan for his connections to Russia.

  • iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include the Roomba 694 for $199, the Google Pixel 6a for $349 and the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for $160.

  • President Zelenskiy visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers

    STORY: The president thanked soldiers and medical staff at the hospital for their service for the country and gave military awards to patients and their carers at the hospital, which is known for excellent care at its trauma and reanimation wards.The hospital provides specialized care to released POWs, as well as psychological rehabilitation for soldiers suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).Earlier on Friday, Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday by laying a wreath in tribute to the fallen soldiers at St Michael's Cathedral and promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine.In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities and damaged the global economy.Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities as well as apartment blocks this week.

  • Russian women pay the price in protests against Putin's war

    Women in Russia make up a rising proportion of those being detained in protests against President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, data show, as many Russian men fear being sent to the frontlines if they demonstrate. Court documents also show more women in Moscow being charged in relation to anti-war protests in February and March in the early weeks of the conflict than in anti-Putin protests in previous years. Among women protesters heading to central Moscow on the evening of Sept. 24 was 19-year-old Lisa.