Mortality rate of wounded Russian soldiers exceeds 50%

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 07:58

Due to the low quality of medical care and the reluctance of the Russian command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the mortality rate among the latter exceeds 50%.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces



Details: The General Staff reports that, according to available information, many injured are being admitted to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, in one of Donetsk’s hospitals, about 100 wounded were admitted this week.

Hospitals are overcrowded in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to information from local residents, civilians are not being admitted to hospital because doctors are overloaded and there is a lack of hospital beds.

"Due to the low quality of medical care and the refusal by the Russian occupying forces’ command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the mortality rate among their injured service personnel exceeds 50%", the General Staff noted.

