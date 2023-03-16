Mortars, artillery and small arms fire as battle for Bakhmut rages

4
Mike Collett-White
·3 min read

By Mike Collett-White

NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - From a mortar position behind a ridge beyond which frontline Ukrainian and Russian troops face off outside the hotly contested city of Bakhmut, a crew adjusted its weapons before firing off seven rounds.

The impact of each could be heard in the distance seconds later, while the constant boom of outgoing and incoming artillery fire filled the air on Thursday in attritional warfare that has marked the last several months in the area.

The crackle of small arms fire was also clearly audible some 1.5-2.0 km from the frontlines, not far from a road that leads from Bakhmut west into the next town Chasiv Yar - a vital exit route for Ukrainian forces who are in danger of being encircled.

"The situation (at the front) is quite difficult, but stable," said Myron, a soldier in the 80th Air Assault Brigade who declined to give his full name.

"The enemy constantly attempts to attack us, and we defend our positions quite effectively," the 37-year-old told Reuters in an underground bunker at the end of a zig-zag trench where the mortar unit sleeps, eats and stays warm.

"We've been standing here for quite a long time already, and our brigade hasn't given up any positions."

Since a major Ukrainian counter-offensive last year, the war has settled into a grinding conflict of incremental gains along a frontline stretching from the Russian border in the north to the annexed Crimean peninsula in the south.

Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and wounded on both sides, and while Russia appears to be in the ascendancy in key areas including Bakhmut, progress is slow and costly and Kyiv says it is determined to hold out.

Ukraine is urging its allies in the West to supply more modern military hardware and ammunition - a vital ingredient in what has become a fierce artillery duel.

Reuters reporters heard dozens of shells being fired from Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut on Thursday alone.

Ihor, a 36-year-old soldier at the mortar position, said they had been targeted by air strikes, mortar fire and tank shelling.

"You don't always check on what's flying over your head," he added, crouching in a deep trench.

In the next door town of Chasiv Yar, a volunteer evacuation team drove a minibus through potholed lanes between small homes, many of them in ruins as artillery shelling shook the ground.

Dozens of mainly elderly residents are still living there, and about 20 gathered at a water tanker to fill up containers to take home.

One woman who had arranged to be taken out of the increasingly dangerous town refused to leave when volunteers came to collect her, saying she was not ready. On the side of the next street a man prepared a fire to make shashlik while a woman sat nearby chatting.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • French Defence Minister announces arrival of first AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks in Ukraine

    Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister of Defence, announced the arrival of the first batch of French AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks in Ukraine on Thursday, 16 March. Source: Lecornu made this statement to the defence committee of the National Assembly of France, European Pravda reports, citing Le Figaro.

  • Ukraine’s defenders take out Russian jet, 13 drones – General Staff

    Ukrainian air, missile and artillery forces attacked the invading Russian forces several times in the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on March 16.

  • UGA star Jalen Carter sentenced on charges connected to deadly crash

    The defensive lineman faced misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing in the aftermath of a fatal accident that killed two people in January.

  • Russia is confiscating its officials' passports to stop them fleeing the country or defecting, UK intel says

    Russia is tightening restrictions on its officials, afraid of "increasingly disaffected" ones trying to flee or defect, the UK defense ministry said.

  • Russian FSB agent detained in Kharkiv over planning terrorist attacks against Ukrainian pilots and special forces

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained a Russian FSB security service agent in Kharkiv who was spying on Ukrainian defenders in preparation for terrorist attacks, the SBU wrote on its Telegram channel on March 15.

  • Russians "officially" admit they completely destroyed city of Popasna

    Russians have stopped indicating in their documentation the existence of Popasna city, Luhansk Oblast, which was destroyed by Russian troops in 2022. Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration Quote: "In the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) the laws "On administrative and territorial organisation" and "On the formation of city and municipal districts on the territory of the LPR" have been enacted.

  • Woman mafia boss known as "the little one" gets almost 13 years in prison

    Linda Licciardi was the inspiration for the chain-smoking female mob boss in the TV series "Gomorrah."

  • Clashes erupt at protest over train crash in Greece

    STORY: The rally was one of several since the train crash on February 28, where 57 died. Unions called a general strike, halting transport at ports, airports, bus, train and railway stations.Protesters accuse the conservative government and the country's political system of ignoring repeated calls by unions over deficient safety measures.More than 25,000 people rallied in central Athens, according to police estimates, and protests were also held in other Greek cities.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose term ends in July, has apologized over the crash, promised to hire more staff and to fix the rail sector with support from the European Union.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic - WSJ

    The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said, adding that a full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain. First Republic shares were down nearly 17% at $26.08 before being halted. Other big banks involved in deal talks include Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to the report.

  • Justin Bieber reveals face mobility following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

    28-year-old Grammy singer Justin Bieber updated his fans on his health condition by showing mobility in his face following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

  • Israel says roadside bomb suspect may have come from Lebanon

    The Israeli army said Wednesday that soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah. The security situation in Israel prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut in half his planned two-day visit to Germany this week, his office said. The incident unnerved Israelis, who questioned on social media and elsewhere how someone with explosives could travel dozens of kilometers inside Israel and set off a roadside bomb before being detected.

  • New Zealand volunteer fighter finds Ukrainian friend captured by Russians – video

    Amid the horror of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, incredibly inspiring things sometimes happen.

  • NATO countries ready to transfer more ammo and equipment to Ukraine

    NATO member states are ready to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the latest monthly ‘Ramstein format’ meeting on March 15.

  • On board Ukraine's frontline hospital bus

    STORY: This Ukrainian bus painted with sunflowers is in fact a high-tech medical evacuation unit. Medics monitor wounded soldiers and keep them stable as they're transported from a small frontline hospital to a larger one in the central city of Dnipro.The bus belongs to Ukraine's Hospitallers Medical Battalion, which evacuates troops across Ukraine. Polina is a paramedic who gave no second name."We usually transport patients who have gone through surgery in some smaller hospitals. We transport them to larger facilities so the smaller hospitals have fewer patients. Also, the patients we transport will receive treatment from staff who specialize in their injuries."Rotating teams of volunteers spend several weeks on call.They're part of a huge network of evacuation teams in Ukraine that links soldiers in trenches to teams in rear positions, then to field hospitals or small local hospitals and in more serious cases, on to larger centers.The bus was named "Avstriika", after the military call sign of an Austrian volunteer who worked on a similar one before she was killed in a crash.It replaces the bus that was damaged and building it took six months. Andrii, a doctor who gave no surname, says it's "the start of a big story". "We're planning to buy new buses, we're planning to manage that this works, and to create a system, a system that will help our military medical service. And I think our cooperation will become deeper and stronger."Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict.

  • Prosecuting Russians for abducting Ukrainian children will require a high bar of evidence – and won't guarantee the children can come back home

    Thousands of teddy bears with candles on display at a protest in Brussels in February 2023 represented abducted Ukrainian children. Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesThe International Criminal Court is set to issue its first arrest warrants connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It will open two war crimes cases for Russians allegedly responsible for carrying out mass abductions of Ukrainian children and destroying infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials quoted in Ma

  • France accused of delaying EU’s €2bn plan to replenish Ukraine’s artillery shell stocks

    France was on Wednesday accused of slowing down the European Union’s plans to replenish Ukraine’s dwindling artillery shell stocks by demanding the munitions be manufactured inside the bloc.

  • Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea

    A Wisconsin man who drove past the vacation home of Michigan’s governor during a scheme to kidnap her in 2020 is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea, records show. Brian Higgins is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Antrim County court in Bellaire, Michigan. Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is one of five men charged in northern Michigan with providing material support for an act of terrorism.

  • North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defences

    From a small, non-descript house in a badly bombed village in eastern Ukraine, Andrii "Tuman", who goes by his call sign meaning "fog", commands his battalion around the clock to hold intensifying Russian attacks at bay. What Ukrainian forces have long described in the city of Bakhmut is also playing out to the north in Luhansk region - more Russian troops, weapons and aggressive tactics that Moscow hopes will produce a badly needed breakthrough. Medics reporting to Tuman described heavy casualties in recent weeks, further evidence that the grinding warfare along the front that runs across eastern and southern Ukraine is coming at a high cost to both sides.

  • Russian invaders losing offensive potential, military says

    Invading Russian forces are conducting fewer assaults on Ukrainian positions and have lost their offensive potential, the spokesperson of the Joint Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said on Ukrainian national television on March 15.

  • Pete Buttigieg breaks silence on Pence 'maternity leave' jibe

    US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has responded to former Vice President Mike Pence’s widely criticized joke about him. Source: The View, ABC