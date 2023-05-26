Mortgage arrears to rise as rate shock makes bills unaffordable

Houses Mortgages

Mortgage arrears will rise following a sharp uptick in interest rates this week, a major lender has warned.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, told Radio 4’s Today programme that the latest predictions for the Bank Rate – which have shifted from around 5pc to 5.5pc – will drive more customers into arrears as “affordability pressures” feed through.

Today, Nationwide put up some of its mortgage rates by as much as 0.45pc. More big lenders are expected to follow suit if rates begin to settle over 5.5pc.

Some smaller lenders have temporarily pulled all their existing products in order to reprice them, as they try to navigate a fluctuating swap rate market – a leading indicator for mortgage rates.

Mr Merritt said Yorkshire Building Society had no immediate plans to increase its rates, but said it would ultimately have to increase borrowing costs if central interest rates remained high.

The mortgage boss said interest rates are currently doubling or more for customers whose mortgages are coming to the end of the fixed-term deals, with around 350,000 mortgages maturing every three months.

He expects Yorkshire Building Society, along with other mortgage lenders, to increase the number of staff on the front line supporting customers whose mortgage rates are maturing against the backdrop of a peaking market.

He added: “Across the industry, we’ve started to see a modest increase in arrears levels. We’re seeing more customers reach out and calls coming into the collections department have increased.”

The number of mortgaged properties taken into possession rose 50pc in the first three months of this year, according to UK Finance.

The pain is particularly being felt in the buy-to-let sector, where 3,420 mortgages had tipped into the lightest arrears band marking 33.1pc increase since the end of last year.

Mr Merritt said if the adjusted path of the Bank Rate causes interest rates to continue to rise, the near-term outlook is less positive than it was just a few days ago, when a UK recession seemed avoidable.

He added: “That will drive more customers into arrears as those affordability pressures feed through.”

Lewis Shaw of brokers Riverside Mortgages said: “This is going to be an unmitigated disaster if it carries on for any length of time. Everyone already has their backs to the wall, so further hikes will only lead to more pain for those who can stand it the least.”

With rates rising, the typical mortgage payment as a percentage of take home pay has jumped up above average too, from 29pc to 37pc according to Nationwide.

The average two-year fixed rate has now reached 5.35pc and the average five-year fixed rate is now 5.02pc, according to Moneyfacts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.