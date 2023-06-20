Mortgage backlash could remove one in three Tory MPs at next election

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has been urged 'to redouble' efforts to support homeowners - Kirsty O'Connor/HM Treasury

A backlash from mortgage holders could wipe out the majorities of one in three Tory MPs at the next general election, analysis by The Telegraph has shown.

Figures reveal the number of homeowners facing rocketing repayments is larger than the party’s majority in more than a third of the seats it holds.

Anger over rising bills may cost the Conservatives at upcoming by-elections, including in Boris Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

It comes amid growing calls from backbenchers for Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to step in with support for struggling families.

There are 121 seats held by Tories where mortgage holders could tip the balance at the next election, out of a total of 352 currently held by the party.

Labour would profit the most if homeowners abandon the Tories, according to the projections, and stands to gain as many as 85 seats from the Conservatives.

Cabinet ministers are among those vulnerable to being toppled, including Mr Hunt, who holds his South West Surrey constituency by an 8,817 majority.

There are an estimated 11,600 mortgage holders in the prosperous Home Counties seat, with families there facing an average increase of £5,600.

Other senior Conservatives at risk are Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former party leader.

Tory backbenchers urged the Chancellor to respond by bringing back tax relief on mortgage interest, called MIRAS, which was scrapped by Gordon Brown.

‘People are scared’

Sir Jake Berry, a former party chairman, said the Treasury should swiftly step in to support middle income households, adding that “people are scared”.

“It feels to me inevitable that the Government is going to have to act and it must act in a proportionate way to help those most in need,” he said.

“If you accept that then doing it in a controlled way before this becomes a crisis would be the right way to go, as you can do less earlier.

Sir Jake said the support should be restricted to exclude buy-to-let landlords, second homeowners and the country’s highest earners.

Bob Stewart, the MP for Beckenham, said he had been inundated with calls from constituents who are “absolutely terrified” about rising interest rates.

“Can I ask the Government to redouble its efforts because this is going to have a huge impact on the cost of living,” he asked Mr Hunt.

The Telegraph understands that Treasury officials have calculated the cost of a blanket reintroduction of the tax relief at £4 billion.

The figures were compiled by Labour from official statistics and are based on current constituency boundaries, some of which are changing before the next election.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, attacked the Government’s economic record in the Commons saying homeowners faced a “Tory mortgage penalty”.

