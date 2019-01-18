How to Get a Mortgage With Bad Credit





You've found your dream home and made an offer. Now comes the hard part: getting a home loan to finalize the purchase.

Applying for a mortgage means putting your finances, including your credit score, in the spotlight. A bad credit score could add an extra wrinkle or two to the mortgage approval process.

"While getting a mortgage with bad credit is not always easy or optimal, it's still possible under certain conditions," says Daniela Andreevska, content marketing director at Mashvisor, a real estate data analytics company. A better question might be whether you should get a mortgage with bad credit.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know about getting a mortgage with bad credit, along with tips on how to decide whether it's the right move.

What's Considered Bad Credit for a Mortgage?

What's considered bad credit for a home loan can vary from lender to lender.

"It's important to realize that different lenders have different guidelines on what constitutes bad credit," says Jennifer Beeston, vice president of mortgage lending at online lender Guaranteed Rate.

Beeston says the typical base credit score allowed for conventional mortgages is 620, although some lenders may require a higher score. Knowing where your credit score lands on the spectrum can help you narrow down your mortgage options. FICO credit scores are the most widely used scores for lending decisions, including mortgages. These scores range from 300 to 850.

FICO Score Rating Score Range Exceptional 800 or higher Very Good

740 to 799

Good

670 to 739

Fair

580 to 669

Poor

579 or below



What's considered a fair or poor score according to FICO might be deemed bad credit by a mortgage lender, depending where you are in the range.

What Types of Mortgage Loans Can You Get With Bad Credit?

When you're looking for a mortgage and you have bad credit, government-backed loans may be the best option. The government doesn't make loans directly; instead, it insures loans offered to eligible borrowers.

Government-backed loans include Federal Housing Administration loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loans and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans. Each one is designed with a different borrower in mind and has different credit score requirements.

Loan Type Designed For: Credit Score Minimum FHA

Borrowers with a fair credit score and a down payment of less than 20 percent 580 for a 3.5 percent down payment; 500 to 579 for a 10 percent down payment VA

Military veterans none

USDA

Low- or moderate-income homebuyers living in designated rural areas 640



Beeston says borrowers with FICO scores of 620 or below may want to set their sights on an FHA loan if they're not eligible for a VA loan. There's one thing to note, however: FHA lenders aren't required to make loans for borrowers with 580 credit scores. Some may raise the bar higher and require a 620 to 640 FICO score instead.

So where can homebuyers find these types of loans? The government guarantees loans from a wide network of lenders, both traditional and alternative mortgage lenders. The latter includes online lenders, some of which offer bad credit home loans and use nontraditional underwriting methods to get a sense of a borrower's ability to repay a loan.

If you prefer to get a conventional mortgage not guaranteed by the federal government, you may be able to qualify. But it may be easier to qualify with a government-backed program, so it's a good idea to investigate these options if your credit is less than ideal.

Again, the minimum credit score lenders look for can vary. And they can also impose different requirements on other factors, such as:

-- The minimum down payment required

-- The maximum debt-to-income ratio allowed

-- The types of properties borrowers can use a mortgage for

-- Minimum or maximum income allowed for a loan

-- Origination and other lender fees

As with any large purchase, you should shop around and compare bad credit mortgage terms from multiple lenders. It also helps to do the math to see what getting a mortgage with bad credit might cost.

How Bad Credit Affects the Cost of Buying a Home

Along with other factors, such as debt, assets and income, mortgage lenders use credit scores to gauge risk. Credit scores influence not only whether a borrower can get approved for a loan, but the interest rate he or she will pay for a mortgage. The better your FICO score, generally the less you can expect to pay for a home loan.

For example, myFICO.com's loan savings calculator estimates you'd pay a 4.139 percent APR if your credit score is 760 or above. So, for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000, you might expect to pay more than $224,000 in interest over the course of the loan. However, if your score is between 620 and 639, myFICO.com's calculator estimates you'd pay a 5.728 percent APR. So if you had the same mortgage, you'd pay nearly $329,000 in interest. And you can expect to pay even more interest if your score falls below that threshold.