Mortgage bills for detached homes to exceed £2,000 a month for first time

Detached homeowners face monthly mortgage bills in excess of £2,000 for the first time, with more than two million borrowers due to refinance before the end of 2024.

The average mortgage payment on a detached house in Britain has now passed £2,000 a month, up from £1,200 in 2021, according to analysis of official data by the Telegraph.

It means those coming to the end of two-year fixed deals this year face bill increases of around £800 on average.

In London, where house prices sit well above the national average, the increase will be even more stark. The average mortgage bill on a detached property has shot up to almost £5,000 a month, up from £3,200 two years ago, analysis suggests.

Across the property spectrum there is little relief for homeowners. Flat owners in the capital now face paying more than £2,000 in mortgage payments a month, on average, up from £1,287 in December 2021.

The analysis is based on the most recent mortgage cost data from the Bank of England, last released at the end of 2022, and factors in increases in mortgage rates over the past eight months, as well as accounting for changes in house prices based on data from the Land Registry.

It comes despite lenders cutting mortgage rates in recent weeks, as bank chiefs warn interest rates are to remain high for the foreseeable future.

There are 5.8 million detached properties in the UK, more than two million of which are owner-occupied with a mortgage, according to the most recent census data.

Just over a fifth of properties are flats or maisonettes, a total of 5.4 million households across Britain. Of these 721,000 are owned with a mortgage.

Across all property types, 2.4 million homeowners face a financial shock as they come to the end of their fixed mortgage term before the end of 2024 and need to refinance at much higher rates, according to the banking trade body UK Finance.

In July 2021 the average two-year fixed rate mortgage at 75pc LTV was 1.23pc, last month the figure was 6.26pc.

Nicholas Mendes, of mortgage brokers John Charcol, said: “Average property prices had dramatically increased over a short period of time following the pandemic, pent up demand and lack of stock, cheap rates, as well as stamp duty holiday fuelled a period which wasn’t sustainable.

“While rate rises were on the cards, few could have predicted how quickly circumstances in the last year would have impacted the mortgage market.

“Unfortunately mortgage holders who opted for the cheapest two-year deals at the time will be entering a market that will see mortgage rates tripled or even quadrupled to what they are currently on, which will subsequently mean a jump in their mortgage payments.”

Better-than-anticipated inflation data for June raised hopes borrowing costs may begin to fall. Swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for mortgages – have seen a steady decline over the past month leading major lenders including HSBC, Natwest and TSB to reduce their rates over the past week.

Currently the two-year swap rate is at 5.4pc, down from 5.9pc last month. Likewise the five-year rate is now 4.7pc, a welcome decrease from 5.2pc four weeks ago.

Last week the Bank of England increased its base rate by 0.25pc to a 15-year high of 5.25pc, with the market predicting a peak of around 5.75pc next spring.

This means borrowers can expect to be paying higher interest rates on their money for longer.

Roland McCormack, director of mortgages at TSB, said the “era of very cheap money” was “gone.” He expects rates to remain at their current levels for the rest of the year, before settling between 4pc and 6pc in the medium term.

Others expect similar market conditions. Zoopla’s executive director, Richard Donnell, has predicted mortgage rates below 5pc to make a return to the market later this year, before they settle between 4pc and 5pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.