The mortgage bomb about to explode under middle-class Britain

The mercury is rising and so are interest rates: the scene appears to be set for a midsummer nightmare in the mortgage market. With nearly half a million home loan borrowers rolling their fixed-term loans every three months over the course of this year, the ratchet is tightening. As someone wryly pointed out on Twitter recently, “When does your fixed rate end?” has become the new “Have you watched any good box sets recently?” go-to dinner party conversation starter.

Don’t ask Adam Fraser*, 42, and his wife, who bought their £7 million house in Berkshire in July last year having secured a mortgage in the January. “It was at the tail end of when there were still good deals to be had,” says Fraser. “We passed our affordability test with flying colours and so I had no problem buying at the top of the market.”

At the time, Fraser was a partner in the start-up he had co-founded and received hefty dividends twice a year with which he was planning to pay down his £5.25 million mortgage. Of this, £2.75 million was fixed for five years at 1.49 per cent and £2.5 million was on a variable rate, which was then 1.89 per cent. “I genuinely thought that I’d be able to pay down the variable side of my mortgage really quite quickly,” says Fraser. “As it turned out, that was the worst decision in history.

“I remember my mortgage advisor looking at me and saying, ‘Are you serious?’ But it didn’t cross my mind that rates would go up as steeply as they have. And it’s not like I’m reckless. I have worked in finance for 25 years, so I’m more financially “literate” than a layman. I had a contingency – I knew that we wouldn’t be struggling with payments even if the variable rates went up to 3.5 per cent or 4 per cent. The trouble is that now they’re around 7 per cent.

“The current situation is, well … a little painful.”

Fraser’s monthly mortgage payments have gone up from £8,300 a month to £20,000. “If things were to carry on this way, we would be looking to pull our three kids out of school – which costs us £45,000 a year – and possibly be looking to sell the house too.”

It doesn’t look as though it will come to that. In January this year, Fraser sold his share of the business. “It’s proven to be an absolute godsend. While we’re just about running on air now – I’ve already told the bank I may not be able to meet next month’s repayment – I’ll have enough funds from the sale in a month or two to pay off the part of our loan that’s on a variable rate.

“To say we’ve dodged a bullet is a massive understatement.”

It goes without saying that Fraser’s is an extreme example and others won’t be so lucky. Up and down the country and across income brackets, those that have budgeted for mortgage payments of X are now finding they, like him, have to pay 3X or more, vastly exacerbating an already painful cost of living crisis.

Borrowing costs on two-year government debt – one of the vital statistics used to monitor an economy’s health – shot up this week to the level they last reached in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini Budget in September. Back then, investors baulked at his and Liz Truss’s plans for unfunded tax cuts, combined with a huge bailout of energy consumers along with a near-total disregard for normal fiscal checks and balances. That meant Truss was able to placate investors by chucking her chancellor onto the sacrificial pyre and executing a series of politically unsurvivable U-turns.

This time around fear is being kept in check by the fact that the pound is getting stronger. Investors haven’t lost faith in the country or those running it. But they are worried the UK has a particularly sticky inflation problem – both literally and metaphorically. Core inflation – the bit that central banks focus on because it excludes volatile elements they can’t influence much like food and fuel – is higher in the UK than in any other G7 country.

There are long and complex arguments going on between economists about why this might be and whether there is something funky going on with the data. But, given that the Bank of England is widely perceived to have been asleep at the controls when inflation first took hold, the assumption is that policymakers will err on the side of being overly vigorous in attempting to stamp out price rises in the coming months. That’s leading to higher mortgage costs. “The Bank of England is caught between a rock and a hard place, as it has to choose between pushing more mortgage borrowers towards the brink and letting inflation run riot,” says Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

The Bank of England increased its base rate for the 12th consecutive time to 4.5 per cent in May. Rates have now risen by more than four percentage points in less than 18 months – the sharpest increase since the 1980s. Annual mortgage costs have already shot up by £12 billion, according to the Resolution Foundation. Three-quarters of this rise will be borne by the richest two-fifths of households like the Frasers – who are more likely to own a home with a mortgage and tend to live in more expensive homes.

While the violins playing a lament for their plight may be few in number, it’s worth considering that no mortgage holder is an island; every borrower is a piece of the economy, a part of the main. It is an obvious point but one that is frequently overlooked: every extra pound spent on servicing a mortgage is another pound that can’t be spent on something else. “With mortgages often occupying the most significant portion of household expenses, our estimates underscore the grim reality of rising rates, which will exert further strain on already stretched incomes, and hence the wider consumer economy, well into 2024,” says Benjamin Trevis, an economist at CEBR.

And in terms of living standards, the greatest shock will be felt by low-to-middle-income households and younger home-owning families, according to the Resolution Foundation. By its calculations, repayments will increase by more than 4 per cent of income for mortgage holders in the second lowest income quintile, compared with just 2 per cent for the highest income households. “People moving onto new fixed-rate deals over the next year can expect to see their annual mortgage costs rise by an eye-watering £2,300 [on average] – with young families and low- and middle-income households with mortgages facing the biggest hit to living standards,” says Simon Pittaway, a senior economist at the think tank.

The total value of UK homes hit £8.7 trillion last year, according to Savills. With so much of the nation’s wealth tied up in property, ever-increasing house prices over the past few years has helped bolster consumer confidence and ensured the cash register kept ringing even as other parts of the economy have struggled. What will happen if this last remaining prop gets kicked out from under us?

We may soon find out. The impact of the rise in interest rates has been delayed by the huge surge in popularity of fixed rate deals, which accounted for £4 of every £10 borrowed before the financial crisis but £9 of every £10 now. What’s more, the number of outstanding five-year fixes recently overtook two-year fixes. Around a half of the 7.5 million UK households with mortgages have yet to be affected at all; a full two-thirds of the pain is yet to come, according to the Bank of England’s own analysis.

And that maths only holds if rates stay where they are right now. That’s looking increasingly unlikely. At the time of the last rate increase, the Bank of England made some reassuring noises that appeared to suggest its rate-rising cycle was nearing an end. Only a month ago, money markets were betting that UK interest rates would peak at 5 per cent. But recent economic data has thrown this assumption into doubt and set off a wave of panic in the mortgage market. The best guess now – at least at the time this article went to press – is that UK interest rates are heading towards a 15-year high of 5.75 per cent.

Lara Poole, 37, has discovered this first hand. Having fixed in August 2021 for two years at 1.22 per cent on her one-bedroom flat in central London, she says she was “blithely unaware” of how amazingly low the rates were – back then, she could have fixed for 10 years at below 1.1 per cent but didn’t want to feel “tied down”. She’s just had to remortgage with a one-year fix at 5.63 per cent. “The alternatives were a one-year tracker (the Bank of England’s base rate, plus 0.49 per cent), which seemed marginally better until I read projections that its rate will rise next week and could, worst-case scenario, hit six per cent by next year.”

Figures out this week showed wages are rising at a record rate – although not as fast as inflation. This sounds like good news but, as is so often the case with economic data, it carries worrying portents. The concern is that high inflation and a tight labour market is resulting in workers demanding and getting higher wages. To pay for this, companies will have to hike the prices of their goods and services, further stoking inflation. This could be the start of the dreaded wage-inflation spiral that keeps central bankers awake at night.

That fear is spreading to the mortgage providers and sending shivers down the housing market’s spine. Santander paused some deals for new borrowers; NatWest and HSBC have both increased prices twice in a matter of days. The average interest rate on a two-year residential fixed product hit 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, up from 5.26 per cent as recently as the beginning of May, according to Moneyfacts. A year ago, rates on two-year fixed mortgages were averaging just 3.25 per cent.

Rates are now only a hair’s breadth away from 6 per cent, which has been described as the “tipping point” for the housing market by Richard Donnell, executive director of Zoopla. Mortgage approvals are already at their weakest level since the financial crisis. This means - almost unbelievably – even fewer people are seeking mortgages now than during the Covid lockdowns. The fixed rate deals of around 1.6 million households are due to expire between the beginning of this year and the end of next. These are borrowers who have, for the most part, only ever known low interest rates.

Rachel Thorpe*, 43, and her husband secured their current deal on their four-bed detached house in Buckinghamshire in 2018; the loan was £510,000 at a rate of 1.94 per cent, meaning monthly repayments were around £1,850. “Not inconsiderable but manageable on our joint wages,” she says. Knowing that the deal was coming to an end this July, they started shopping around for a new mortgage in February. The best rate their advisor could find was 3.94 per cent. That took the couple’s monthly payments to around £2,300 for a five-year fix. “We were pretty appalled we’d have to find an extra £450 a month,” says Thorpe. “That may be peanuts for some but for a young family of four, where I’m only working part-time and we have no free childcare from grandparents or wider family, it’s a hell of an ask.”

The couple decided their only hope was to try to reduce the size of the loan. “We made enquiries into how much money we’d need to slice off our mortgage to keep our monthly repayments in a similar ballpark and were told £100,000, so we’ve spent the past six months trying to realise that money,” says Thorpe. “We’ve had to cash in my husband’s shares – effectively our pension pot – and get loans from family members. These are things we did not want to do but as the alternative was struggling financially for the next five years, it felt like our only option.”

Mortgage rates are already higher than at any time since the financial crisis. Yes, they are still much lower than the nosebleed levels experienced in the late 1970s and 1980s when headline average mortgage rates were frequently in the low to mid teens. But any “back in my day” comments can be quickly countered by the fact that today’s house prices are so astronomical that buyers have to take out much bigger (and much longer) loans to get on the housing ladder. During Margaret Thatcher’s time in No 10, homeowners were, on average, borrowing twice their annual income; today it is more like 4.5 times.

The result is that monthly mortgage payments are therefore taking up a large proportion of income even when interest rates are relatively low by historical standards. Having bumped along at around 30 per cent since 2010, the proportion of average incomes eaten up by mortgage payments has shot up like a rocket in recent months and recently breached the 50 per cent mark for the first time since the early 1990s, according to research by Hamptons. In other words, a fifth of the average mortgage-paying household’s income has effectively gone up in smoke with just 12 snaps of Andrew Bailey’s fingers.

Many are now having to make incredibly difficult decisions about what they can no longer afford. Neal Hudson, the housing market analyst, has done some of the best number-crunching on what amounts to mortgage affordability. He has found that if interest rates hit 6 per cent (pretty close to where they are now forecast to go) it would cause as much pain as those of 15 per cent did when the housing market crashed in 1989. Those taking out new loans or refixing right now are about to be subjected to the worst home-loan squeeze for 30 years. Higher mortgages are also resulting in higher rents as landlords look to cover their buy-to-let loans. Rent inflation is now at a 29-year high according to Capital Economics.

There are, however, mitigating factors. Many households built up savings through the pandemic that they can now raid in order to pay higher mortgage rates. (Nevertheless, one million working-age adults on middle incomes have less than one month’s income in savings, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.) The chronic lack of housing supply and low unemployment should help provide a floor to how low house prices might fall. They’ll also have to slump by quite a lot before they reverse the huge rises of recent years and the spectre of negative equity starts to rear its head – although newer homebuyers are obviously more at risk in this regard.

So far, the fall in house prices has been reasonably tame. The value of the average UK home is down 5 per cent for the peak in August, according to Nationwide. A 10 per cent fall would take us back to where the market was before the Government stoked prices with a stamp duty holiday in the summer of 2020. But even if a crash is avoided, the squeeze on the nation’s finances looks set to be slow and steady with the UK wallowing in stagflation for years to come. That’s hardly a prospect to fill the heart with joy.

It’s also worth pointing out that a record number of Britons now own their houses outright. As Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics says, only about 30 per cent of households have mortgages. Nevertheless, this is a key political demographic. The conventional wisdom is that many of those who invest in bricks and mortar eventually vote Conservative. In the 2019 general election, 44 per cent of mortgage holders voted Tory while only 33 per cent voted for Labour.

But that dynamic could easily be upset if mortgages become a millstone around the necks of young families. For the Conservatives, rising rates are not so much the straw that threatens to break the camel’s back as they are the baseball bat being taken to the already paraplegic dromedary.

You can see precisely this worry in the fact that Rishi Sunak this week demanded banks protect lenders from rising interest rates. We are likely to hear some very bad ideas in the coming weeks. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has called for the government to stump up for a £3 billion package to support struggling households. Others have suggested the Government might consider subsidising mortgages.

But there’s a limit to what can be done. On Wednesday, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said tackling inflation was the “number one challenge”, adding that the Bank of England had “no alternative” but to raise interest rates in order to do so. All of which points to the dawning reality that the UK economy is entering uncharted waters, and the barometer is dropping sharply.

*names have been changed

