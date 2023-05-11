Mortgage calculator: how much more you will pay as interest rates rise

Houses with an arrow and a mortgage salesperson

The Bank of England has announced another 0.25 percentage point increase in its base interest rate, taking it to 4.5pc, its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

Mortgage rates will be affected and have already been skyrocketing in the past few months following the last government's mini-Budget in September. The average two-year fixed-rate deal carries a rate of 5.3pc, up from just under 2pc two years ago.

Use our calculator to work out how recent shocks to the mortgage market might impact your monthly payments.

First-time buyer

A first-time buyer bought their £250,000 home with a 10pc deposit and 2.1pc mortgage two-year rate in October 2019.

With base rates rising, the new current average two-year fixed mortgage rate of 5.3pc would see their monthly payments increase by £390, hitting £1,355 in total payments a month.

Even if they earnt £45,000, a high salary compared to the national average, it would see around half of their take home pay go to mortgage payments compared with a third before the renewal.

Mid-way through

Someone is renewing a mortgage on their semi-detached home which they bought a decade ago. They have 15 years left on their mortgage with £100,000 left to pay off.

Their current rate, 1.59pc, is ending; using the current average, they would see their monthly payments jump from £625 on their current rate to £807.

If mortgage rates fall to 4.9pc by the end of this year, as predicted by research consultancy Capital Economics, their monthly payments would fall to £786.

Near the end

This person bought their detached home over two decades ago and has just two years left on their mortgage, with £7,000 left to pay.

They've been on a 1.59pc mortgage rate for the past two years.

Because they bought their house when prices were cheap and their remaining mortgage is low, their payments will increase from £297 to £308 a month if they remortgage at the current market average.

If mortgage rates fall to 4.9pc by the end of this year, their monthly payments would be £307.

Even in a worst-case scenario of 6pc mortgage rates by the end of this year, they would only see their payments increase to £310.

