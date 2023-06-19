This mortgage crisis could finish the Tories off for good

The Bank of England

The Bank of England’s expected raising of interest rates on Thursday will serve as another reminder to mortgage holders just how quickly their fortunes have turned. Since 2021 there have been twelve rate rises, leading an average two-year fixed rate mortgage to now stand at just over 6 per cent. With productivity and average wages stagnant for many years, it is especially punishing for existing homeowners and those struggling to get onto the housing ladder. Predictions as we emerged from pandemic restrictions that inflation would be transitory are clearly wide of the mark.

The Government points to higher energy prices because of the war in Ukraine, and supply chains still catching up with suppressed demand from the pandemic. What is certain is that the Bank of England kept rates far too low for too long after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, allowing a complacent attitude to creep into capital markets with billions of pounds printed to prop up the financial system. Homeowners were fed artificially cheap money because of a trigger-happy spending attitude at the Bank, with implicit support over many years from the Tories. When the Government spent £400 billion on pandemic support, leading to a massive increase in the broad supply of money, people barely blinked.

Politicians have been asleep at the wheel. Although the Chancellor alludes to international approval of his current plan to fight inflation, it remains the case that a majority Conservative government is committed to aggressive net zero targets. This will require huge outlays of taxpayers’ money required in order to meet them and further fuels inflation. And as a proportion of GDP, total government spending is forecast to be at similar levels to the dirigiste administrations of Ted Heath and Harold Wilson in the 1970s. The fiscal rules – for debt levels to be falling and deficit reduction – are a Potemkin village. More to the point, they have had 13 years to change the mandate and role of the Bank in order to avoid the situation we now find ourselves in. On many counts, they are failing.

What should be done? The Bank should immediately start winding down the Asset Purchase Facility – quantitative easing – far quicker than they are currently planning. They could also start targeting nominal GDP rather than just the 2 per cent inflation target. The Tories have unnecessarily tied themselves to the mess the Bank has helped to create by pledging to halve inflation by the end of the year. Voters simply won’t distinguish between the Bank’s failures and theirs.

Ultimately, fiscal and monetary policy in this country needs radical change. It’s time for the Tories and the Bank of England to take action.

