Mortgage crisis forcing landlords to sell top money-making properties

Buy to Let Mortgages

Landlords are being forced to dump even the highest yielding rental properties as big jumps in mortgage rates wipe out margins on even the most profitable investments.

A quarter of the buy-to-let properties sold so far this year had yields of 7pc or more, up from 19pc in 2022, according to analysis by Hamptons estate agents.

More than one in seven properties sold this year was previously a buy-to-let as investors quit the sector.

This was in line with the volume of sales recorded last year, but what has changed is the type of properties that landlords are offloading.

In 2022, 42pc of the properties sold by landlords had rental yields of less than 5pc. So far this year, that share has fallen to 34pc, as investors increasingly sell properties that offered higher returns.

The share of landlord sales with yields between 5pc and 10pc has climbed from 56pc to 63pc.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “This reflects how higher interest rates are affecting the profitability of higher-yielding homes, putting more landlords who used to earn healthy returns under pressure.”

The shift also reflects the fact that rent rises have pushed up rental yields, Ms Beveridge said. But the data shows that these increases have not been enough to stop landlords from selling.

The average buy-to-let mortgage rate for a two-year fix climbed to 6.21pc on Friday, up from 5.62pc at the end of May, according to Moneyfacts, a data company.

On an interest-only basis, that means the annual cost of taking out a typical £150,000 buy-to-let loan has jumped by £885 in less than three weeks.

For investors coming to the end of fixed-rate deals, the difference is far more extreme. A landlord who took out a two-year fix in June 2021, when the average rate was 2.96pc, will see their rate more than double when they refinance. A typical interest-only borrower will see their yearly payments jump by £4,875.

Olga Gekht, of Moody’s, a credit ratings agency, said: “It’s reasonable to expect there will be some arrears in those portfolios because some of those buy-to-let landlords will not be getting enough rental income to be able to make their mortgage payments.”

Just as more landlords sell up, fewer will be able to buy, Ms Gekht warned.

