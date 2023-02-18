The mortgage deal that will save you £900 a month – and cut your tax bill

Mortgage Deal

Homeowners with large savings pots are turning to little-used “offset mortgages” to keep their monthly payments down.

The number of offset mortgage deals offered by lenders has increased by 38pc since last month, according to analysts Moneyfacts, rising from from 55 to 76 in response to increased demand from consumers.

Some 4pc of borrowers taking out a loan with private bank Coutts, famously the bank of Queen Elizabeth II, opted for an offset mortgage in January, the firm said. That figure was up from just 0.25pc of customers in September.

These loans have been out of favour for years. But now, with both the cost of borrowing and savings deals on the rise, they make more financial sense for many – and they can help to cut your tax bill as well.

Offset mortgages allow homeowners to reduce the cost of their loan using cash held in a savings account with their lender.

Savers forfeit interest earned on their savings in order to slash their mortgage costs or overpay on their loans.

For example, a customer borrowing a £600,000 mortgage with £200,000 in savings would only pay interest on the difference between the mortgage balance and savings balance, which in this case would be £400,000.

Assuming a mortgage interest rate of 5.5pc, a customer with an offset mortgage would be able to reduce their monthly interest payments from £2,750 per month to £1,833 per month with an offset mortgage. This is a reduction of £917 per month or £11,004 per year.

Ray Boulger, of broker John Charcol, said offset mortgages were ideal for people with large amounts of cash, as well as higher earners who face losing much of the interest they earn on their savings to tax.

“If you can get the same rate for a standard mortgage as an offset mortgage it's a no-brainer,” Mr Bougler said. “But it’s all about whether the features of the mortgage are valuable enough to make it worth paying a higher interest rate. In any case, only a handful of lenders offer them.”

Just 10 lenders offer offset deals currently, according to Moneyfacts.

The average rate for offset fixes has come down by 0.35 percentage points, to 5.52pc, while the average variable rate is 5.26pc, the analysts said. The average rate on a standard repayment mortgage fixed for two years is 5.33pc.

Mr Bougler said there had been little incentive to opt for offset mortgages when interest rates were low “because you weren’t going to earn much on savings”.

However, he said more homeowners would be pushed towards the loans, as savings rates rise – threatening to land higher earners with big tax bills.

Higher-rate taxpayers have a personal savings allowance of just £500, while basic-rate payers have tax-free protection of just £1,000.

A higher-rate taxpayer with £100,000 in an account paying £3,000 in annual interest would lose a third of this to tax.

Mr Bougler said: “People who until now would effectively not have to pay any tax on saving interest will soon have to.”

An offset mortgage offers a “significant tax benefit”, he said. “It would be logical to expect the takeup of offset mortgages to increase with interest being higher,” he added.

Annie Ingram, of Coutts, said: “A lot of this behaviour has been driven by the increase in interest rates, and clients not wanting to be committed to a fixed rate.”

An offset mortgage “provides clients the option to offset their deposits against their mortgage balance and the benefit of tracking any base rate changes in the future”, she added.