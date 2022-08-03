Mortgage Financiers & Crypto Securities Reclaim Their Spots As Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In June

Reflecting the expected conditions of a bear market, many of the world’s indices saw a decrease in price throughout June.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY), for example, declined 8.26% in June, a very similar decline to the one seen in April. The SPY’s maximum decline since its peak in January is 24%, falling within the standard definition of a bear market.

The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) displayed similar weakness, showing declines of 8.7% and 6.78%, respectively, in June.

Despite the decline in market indices and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), OTC Markets Group Inc.’s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight increase in total monthly dollar volume, recording $45.2 billion in June compared to $44.5 billion in May. Additionally, the operator saw former cryptocurrency and mortgage financiers return to the helm of the Most Actively Traded Securities list on two of its regulated markets.

Both the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market maintained a significant international presence, with over half of the top most-traded securities across both markets composed of international operators.

Crypto Reclaims The Helm Of The OTCQX Best Market Most-Active Securities

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $9 billion in trading volume in June, a decrease from May’s $11 billion.

Despite the decrease in volume, former leaders have begun to reclaim their place among the Most Active Securities list. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), for example, has reclaimed its spot as the most-traded security on the OTCQX Best Market, followed by May’s leader Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE).

Additionally, the OTCQX’s top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in June, welcoming

Experian PLC (OTCQX: EXPGY) and Tesco PLC (OTCQX: TSCDY) in place of AXA SA (OTCQX: AXAHY) and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCQX: SRUUF).

International operators, once again, maintained a strong presence on OTCQX, comprising 23 of the top 30 securities, down from 24 in May. France’s BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX: BNPQY) and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) and adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) were again on the OTCQX top 10 most-active securities, while Mexico’s Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX: WMMVY) and Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (OTCQX: FSUGY) made it among June’s top 30 most-active securities.

Other notable movers:

  • Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) claimed fourth place on the OTCQX’s list of most-traded securities, experiencing a 160% change in trading volume from last month.

The OTCQB Venture Market Welcomes Back Mortgage Financiers

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $603 million in trading volume in June, a decline from May’s $896 million figure.

June introduced two new entities to the OTCQB’s Top 10 Most-Traded Securities list. Biotech operator CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) and aerospace and defense company Applied Energetics Inc. (OTCQB: AERG) represent the new faces on the list.

Similar to May, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in June. In addition to two new companies, all three of the top most-traded securities in the market changed. Mortgage financiers Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) reclaimed their positions as the first- and third-most traded securities and Lake Resources (OTCQB: LLKKF) claimed its spot as the second most-traded security.

All three former “Most Active Top 3s” – Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: NWBO), Sysorex Inc. (OTCQB: SYSX) and Netlist Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) – remain on the OTCQB’s Venture Market Top 10 Most Active Securities list, potentially hinting at sustained investor interest.

Twelve international securities landed a spot among the top 30 most-traded securities. Of these 12 securities, eight are Canadian, two are Australian, one is English, and one is from Hong Kong.

Other notable movers:

  • Wiki Soft Corp. (OTCQB: WSFT) climbed to 12th place in the most-active group and recorded a $6.6 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

  • Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCQB: SEII) experienced a $3.7 million increase in trading volume compared to May, climbing to 19th place on the OTCQB’s Top 30.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in June.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

June Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

$ 2,598,254,251

Roche Holding Ltd.

RHHBY

$ 1,382,600,575

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

$ 976,746,377

Danone

DANOY

$ 313,801,324

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

$ 298,306,543

adidas AG

ADDYY

$ 287,277,517

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

$ 165,504,013

Experian plc

EXPGY

$ 164,324,697

Anglo American plc

NGLOY

$ 141,723,690

Tesco PLC

TSCDY

$ 135,566,090

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

June Dollar Volume

Fannie Mae

FNMA

$ 45,002,762

Lake Resources N.L.

LLKKF

$ 40,313,559

Freddie Mac

FMCC

$ 27,312,021

Netlist Inc.

NLST

$ 26,970,708

American Battery Technology Co.

ABML

$ 25,756,627

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc.

NWBO

$ 24,033,013

Sysorex Inc.

SYSX

$ 18,453,146

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

$ 12,583,808

American Lithium Corp.

LIACF

$ 10,964,858

Applied Energetics Inc.

AERG

$ 8,948,024

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

