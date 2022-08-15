Home Capital Rejects Offer, Five Years After Buffett Rescue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Derek Decloet
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Bloomberg) -- Home Capital Group Inc., the Canadian mortgage lender that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. helped rescue five years ago, says it turned down an approach from an unnamed buyer because the price was too low.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Toronto-based Home Capital didn’t disclose the exact amount of the offer but said it was more than C$28.60 a share -- the maximum price on a stock buyback it recently announced. That means the takeover approach valued the company at at least C$1.2 billion ($930 million).

Home Capital jumped 9.5% to C$31.16 as of 1:08 p.m. in Toronto, the highest level since early May.

“We believe privately-owned strategic players and private equity are the most likely suitors,” National Bank of Canada analyst Jaeme Gloyn said in a note. Gloyn speculated that Fairstone Bank of Canada, a lender backed by Centerbridge Partners LP, could be an interested party.

Home Capital shares have dropped more than 20% this year and are trading below book value as Canada’s housing market encounters severe headwinds because of rising interest rates. Prices have been sliding for months, especially in urban markets in Ontario, the province to which Home Capital has the most exposure.

Read more: Home-Price Skid Hits Four Months Amid Steep Rate Hikes in Canada

The board determined the cash offer “undervalues the company’s shares and falls short of reflecting Home Capital’s intrinsic value and its future growth potential,” Home Capital said in a statement Monday. The unnamed third party had “previously made an unsolicited, non-binding proposal” to buy the company but that offer was subsequently terminated,” it said.

Home Capital consulted BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities, as well as law firm Torys LLP, for advice.

The company, which primarily serves borrowers who can’t easily qualify for mortgages from Canadian banks, nearly collapsed in 2017 after it suffered a run on deposits.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire bought an equity stake of nearly 20% and provided an emergency credit line to stabilize the firm. But shareholders rejected a proposal to have Berkshire buy an even larger stake, and it exited most of its investment at a significant profit in late 2018.

(Updates with analyst comment, updated share price)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Firms From Pharma to Tools Join Swiss GDR Frenzy, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are doling out mandates to investment banks for share sales in Switzerland, encouraged by the relative success of firms capitalizing on an expanded link between stock exchanges in Asia and Europe.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat

  • Banks Offer to Facilitate Russian Bond Trades, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. are offering to facilitate trades in Russian corporate debt and government bonds, according to Reuters.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business

  • Aramco Profit Surges to Another Record on Bumper Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco posted the biggest quarterly adjusted profit of any listed company globally driven by high crude prices and production.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAramco followed big oil rivals reporting a surge

  • Stocks Swing Higher as Rally Broadens, Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose with megacaps catching bids as investors digested weak data on New York manufacturing and the Chinese economy. Treasuries gained with the dollar, while commodities from oil to iron ore tumbled.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIkea Shoppers Panic Af

  • Saudi Aramco earned more in two quarters than Apple in three

    Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion

  • Russia Cranks Up Bootleg Economy and Offers Rare Tally of Import

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to keep up the flow of unauthorized imports are having only limited success, judging by a forecast from the industry minister, as the country tries to cope with international sanctions that have caused an exodus of foreign companies and occasional shortages since the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatte

  • Gas prices level off. Here's who has the cheapest gas in Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns.

    The average price of regular gasoline held steady at $3.61 a gallon in the Volusia-Flagler area this past weekend.

  • California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC.The draft proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would extend the deadline by a year to Aug. 27, 2023, according a commission document, ClearView said in a note to clients. The commission didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The commission is attempting to overhaul

  • UK regulator authorizes Moderna bivalent COVID vaccine booster for adults aged 18 and older

    Moderna Inc. said Monday the U.K. regulator has authorized its bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency gave the nod to the booster dubbed mRNA-1273.214 which targets the original virus strain, as well as the omicron variant. The decision was based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial that met all primary goals, including superior neutralizing antibody response against omicron (BA.1) when compared to a 50 ug booster dos

  • UK Takes World’s First Step Toward Omicron-Tailored Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderIkea Shoppers Panic After Security Locks Down Store on Covid RiskThe UK has granted the world’s first approval for a Covid-19 vaccine targeting a variant in a bid to sharpen its response to an evolving coronavirus. The country’s Med

  • Could a 2024 White House bid affect DeSantis' gubernatorial run? Strategists say it could

    Despite being a clear favorite in Florida's upcoming gubernatorial elections, talk about a potential 2024 White House run by Gov. Ron DeSantis could sway voters in November.

  • Analysis-Fed faces balance sheet dilemma as U.S. economy slows

    With the recent slowdown in inflation, the Federal Reserve is faced with a conundrum ahead of a plan next month to double the rate at which it is shrinking its massive $8.9 trillion balance sheet. The move to accelerate quantitative tightening (QT), as it's referred to, is meant to further drain pandemic-era stimulus from the financial system and increase borrowing rates for long-dated assets to weaken inflation. The double tightening, however, makes it harder for the Fed to achieve a "soft landing" in which the economy slows but avoids a recession.

  • The SoftBank Experiment Has Failed. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The stock market can be a humbling place—just ask Masayoshi Son. The founder and CEO of SoftBank Group (ticker: SFTBY), “Masa” made one of the single-best venture investments of all time, providing a $20 million grubstake to Jack Ma when he started the e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) in 2000. Targeted to be $100 billion, Masa focused the Vision Fund on companies poised to benefit from the widespread adoption of artificial-intelligence software.

  • Death toll of Ukrainian children reaches 361; WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals drug sentence: Live Ukraine updates

    1,000 Ukraine children have been killed or wounded Russian troops continue pounding cities and towns with a barrage of missiles. Updates.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

    After a period of six years, you could expect a $10,000 investment in this basket of dividend stocks to earn at least $2,000 in passive dividend income.