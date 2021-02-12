How to Get a Mortgage Loan (with the Lowest Possible Rate)

Nikhita Mahtani
Photo credit: Sam Edwards - Getty Images
Photo credit: Sam Edwards - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

You’ve found the house of your dreams. Now what? “Getting a mortgage is one of the most crucial steps for prospective homebuyers,” says financial expert Priya Malani, CEO and founder of Stash Wealth (unless you've got enough cash to buy a house without one). The issue is, it isn’t as straightforward as one might think: There are a myriad of ways you’ll have to prove your worthiness for said loan to the lender—think income, credit score, and other assets. You’ll also want to make sure that you’re saving money on interest, and not paying too much of an overhead cost as time goes by.

Below, check out expert tips to make sure you qualify for the mortgage you’ve been waiting for, without shelling out more money than necessary.

Picking the Best Lender

“Having the right professional on your side to help you navigate the process will make a significant difference and could save you money,” says Hilani Kerr, Consumer Lending Executive at Bank of America.

  • Doing your research by shopping around for mortgage rates is the best way to see considerable savings. If you like a lender but their offer is missing something you saw in another offer, communicate this. In most cases, lenders want your business and will be willing to work with you.

  • Find a responsible lender: When you choose a lender, pick someone you feel good about working with. They should listen to you and put your needs first, and they should be able to explain your home loan options in plain terms.

  • Ask what type of loans are available to you based on your credit score, income, history with the bank, and type of home you purchase.

  • Work with your lender to establish parameters—aka, how much you want to spend versus how much you have to spend. There’s a good chance you will qualify for a larger loan than you can actually afford to carry. Just because you qualified for a large loan, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should commit to that much.

  • Explore relationship credits: Some lenders have relationships with banks and are incentivized by creating a deeper relationship with their bank, whether that’s by opening a new account or working with a lender associated with a money-centered bank. Some lenders can use this relationship as leverage to drive the cost of your loan down.

Getting Approval

Although you’ve probably seen the terms “pre-approval” and “pre-qualification” being tossed around pretty loosely, it’s important to note that they are not the same thing. “Pre-qualification is a relatively easier process than pre-approval because it’s completed without verified information,” says Malani. A lender can estimate the mortgage value you’ll be able to afford based on information you provide like income, employment, and debt.

“Pre-approval, on the other hand, is a little more intensive because the information you provide to a potential lender has to be proven,” explains Malani. “We’re talking pay stubs, W2s, screenshots of your savings account, and explanations for any large deposits and where they came from.”

“Holding all other things equal, if two offers are submitted on a home and one buyer is pre-qualified but the other is pre-approved, the seller is more likely to accept the offer with the pre-approved loan,” adds Malani. “Pre-approval requires a little more leg work on the front end but in the long run, it gives your offer more backbone than those who are coming in with only a pre-qualification.”

Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Therefore, in order to be able to qualify for a mortgage, you need to work on strengthening your credit by checking your credit reports and making sure you pay all your debts on time and in full. Provide proof of employment and assets, including all checking and savings accounts. You should also make sure the house is within your budget—there are several online mortgage calculators that can help with this. “Start to qualify as early as possible—even a year before purchase—because the right lender will coach you on what you need to get to your goal if you’re not 100 percent ready, such as you don’t have enough for a down payment, have blemishes on your credit report, or have a high debt to pay down,” adds Malani.

Boosting Your Negotiating Power

If you worry you’ll be stuck with a terrible rate, don’t despair: There are several steps you can take to garner a more attractive mortgage rate when negotiating. Taking some time to strengthen your case—even if that means literally saving up for a few more years—will be well worth it when it comes to dissuasions with a lender.

  • Put down a bigger down payment: Whether you’re getting additional down payment assistance or earning a larger income, putting down a larger down payment could lower your mortgage rate.

  • Improve your credit: A better credit score often means a better mortgage rate. When combined with a larger down payment, you’ll have a better chance at a more attractive rate. Pay down your credit cards ASAP.

  • Compare lenders: Researching lenders allows you to compare solutions, such as down payment assistance and mortgage fees you can waive at closing, and you can always use the information you’ve gathered to pull leverage when speaking to your first-choice lender.

Ready to take the next step? Here are the most popular home-buying loans, and five hidden costs of home-buying.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Republicans could impeach Biden in 2022 for revenge, lawmaker warns

    Devin Nunes says GOP majority in the House after 2022 midterms could spell trouble for new president as fringe conservatives seek retribution

  • History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre

    When state police in northern Mexico allegedly shot 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants, to death in late January near the border with Texas, it was a tragedy that critics say authorities had been warned could come. In 2019, prosecutors charged that the same Tamaulipas state police unit, then operating under a different name, pulled eight people from their homes in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, posed them in clothing and vehicles to make them look like criminals, and shot them to death. Now, a dozen officers of the 150-member Special Operations Group, known by its Spanish initials as GOPES, have been ordered held for trial on charges they shot to death at least 14 Guatemalan migrants and two Mexicans on a rural road in the border township of Camargo.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East. Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward. “There is no other way for the world and for the region," Rouhani said during a televised speech.

  • Police Search for MIT Graduate Considered 'Armed and Dangerous' in Murder of Yale Student

    Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Jiang, who attended the Yale School of Environment, was shot to death on Lawrence Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The person of interest in the case has been identified by police as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

    Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday.

  • Call me maybe? Nervous Israelis fear a Biden snub

    Israelis are expressing growing concern that President Joe Biden has yet to call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his inauguration. The United States is Israel's closest ally, providing about $3.8 billion in annual military aid and shielding it from censure in international forums over its policies toward the Palestinians. Netanyahu, who faces a tough battle for reelection in March, has long boasted of his close relations with American presidents and other world leaders.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • EU's Barnier: UK must accept what Brexit means, deal on Northern Ireland

    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said Britain must accept the realities of Brexit and it was the UK's exit from the EU that had caused tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland, not the divorce protocol. Britain has been seeking changes to the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit deal after the European Commission sought briefly to prevent vaccines from moving across the open border between EU-member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.