Mortgage Matters: Goodbye to Sky-High Down Payments--New rules for multi-unit properties!

Nov. 5—Are you looking for a golden opportunity to invest in real estate? Well, look no further — the game is changing for multi-unit properties! In an exciting turn of events, down payment requirements are getting a much needed makeover. Gone are the days of hefty down payments that seemed impossible to scrape together. Now, homebuyers eyeing 2 — 4 unit properties have a chance to dive into the market with less cash up front. We're talking about the residential X-plex: you live in one unit and potentially rent out the other(s).

What's an X-plex? It's the umbrella term for duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes. Once you get to five units, the purchase is considered a commercial transaction. Individuals are not prohibited from pursuing the purchase of a 5+ unit property, but the requirements in documentation, cost and financing can be significant.

We've told you about the many financing and down payment options for single-family homes. X-plex, or 2 — 4 unit properties, are still considered residential for financing. The big announcement from Fannie Mae is that starting November 18, residential multi-unit properties are getting a financial facelift, and it is significant. Traditionally, purchasing a multi-unit property required a higher down payment compared to single-family financing options: a minimum of 25% down for a fourplex. And now? The X-plex sector of real estate — a duplex, triplex or fourplex — will have a down payment minimum of 5%. What's the catch? At least one unit must be the buyer's primary residence.

Multi-unit properties, specifically 2 — 4 unit buildings, have always held a certain allure for people wanting to get into real estate. The potential for increased income and greater value appreciation makes these properties an attractive opportunity in the market. And now these significant reductions in down payment requirements have opened up even more possibilities for aspiring investors and entrepreneurs.

From the date of initiation, lenders can offer lower down payment options for these types of properties. This is excellent news for those who dream of owning a multi-unit building. This is also great news for sellers: more potential buyers! We're seeing a growing recognition of this property type's potential as a primary residence and asset.

As this change goes into effect, we'll see more interest and movement in this real estate sector. This could mean more resident owners of these X-plex properties, which could be great news for their neighborhoods, as some residents take a more involved role than long-distance owners. Aspiring real estate moguls can seize this moment and take advantage of this very recent change before more competition catches on. Currently, there are no income caps/limits for buyers.

A word to potential buyers and would-be landlords: it's not a walk in the park. Many homebuyers work full time, run a household or relocate to Santa Fe to enjoy retirement. If you decide to rent out a room or unit, consider engaging the services of a property management company. There are many great options locally. Yes, their fees vary and would cut into your potential earnings, but their knowledge, experience and services could also reduce your headaches.

