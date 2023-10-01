Mortgage matters: How to price shop your mortgage (Hint: It's not just the rate)

Oct. 1—Are you in the market for a new mortgage? While finding the lowest interest rate is undoubtedly important, don't make the mistake of overlooking other crucial factors that can significantly impact your overall costs. Let's look at three ways that can help you effectively price-shop a mortgage.

From carefully considering fees and dis-count points to exploring lender credits, we'll show you how to navigate through the maze of options and find the best deal that suits your needs. So buckle up and get ready to uncover a world beyond just mere interest rates, where financial savings and peace of mind await.

When shopping for a mortgage, many people assume that the interest rate is the most important aspect to consider. While it is certainly significant, there are other factors that can have a big impact on your overall borrowing costs. One such factor is fees. Some lenders may advertise attractively low rates but make up for it by charging exorbitant fees. Be sure to carefully review and compare the fee structure of different lenders to avoid any surprises down the line.

Another factor to consider when pricing out your mortgage is discount points. These are prepaid interest fees: you pay upfront in order to lower your interest rate over the life of the loan. If you plan to stay in your home for several years, paying discount points might be a wise investment since they can help you save money in the long run.

On the flip side, some lenders offer lender credits that can help offset closing costs or reduce your overall loan expenses. Lender credits essentially allow borrowers to buy a higher interest rate in exchange for money upfront toward closing costs or other expenses associated with the loan process. This option may be beneficial if you don't have a lot of cash on hand at closing and want to minimize out-of-pocket expenses.

Finding the best mortgage deal involves more than just comparing interest rates: it requires considering fees, discount points and potential lender credits. Pricing your mortgage is akin to planning a vacation. It's not solely about finding the cheapest flight. You also consider accommodation options, transportation costs at your destination and any hidden fees.

