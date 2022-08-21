Mortgage Network Solutions brings family values to all parts of its business

Mortgage Network Solutions, a family-owned mortgage broker in 11 states, has provided financial solutions to communities for more than 30 years.

Their delivery of superior customer service, innovative mortgage products and technology has earned them second place in the small company category for The News Journal’s annual Top Workplaces Competition for 2022.

The company strives to bring the family experience to all of their customers and employees, and staff members agree that this is a top priority for all.

“The whole team is one big family, extremely welcoming and supportive,” said a Top Workplaces submission. “They are encouraging and give assistance, setting you in the right direction for success.”

Another employee said, “I feel respected, appreciated and like part of a great team. I am encouraged to keep striving to be and do my best, and motivated by the leaders in out company. My workplace is like a second family and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”

“I have always been treated like a member of the family,” said a submission.

(left to right) Michael Rappucci, corporate operations, stands with his mother Cheryl Rappucci, who is the president of Mortgage Network Solutions, in the lobby of their Brandywine Hundred business. The mortgage company won second place in the small company category of The News Journal's Top Workplaces contest.

This is the company’s fifth consecutive Top Workplaces appearance, and with several staff members sharing how much they genuinely enjoy the work they do every day, it comes as no surprise.

“We help people purchase a home which is the biggest purchase in peoples’ lives. Seeing the joy on their faces makes it all worth it,” and employee said.

“It allows me to help people with their American dream and experience new home ownership. I love the flexibility of the career,” a submission said.

Employees also shared that they love their jobs because of the support they receive from one another and the fulfillment they have gained from their careers.

Cheryl Rappucci president of Mortgage Network Solutions and Michael Rappucci work at their office in Wilmington. The company has been chosen as the winner of the Small Company category and the special award for New Ideas. The family run company was founded in 2014 and 35 of their 40 employees are in Delaware.

For their personal careers, employees rave about Mortgage Network Solutions for being a flexible employer and giving them opportunities to carve out their own paths.

An anonymous submission said, “I have the ability to take my career to whatever level I want to take it. Ideas are listened to. I am not limited, rather supported in the growth I want to accomplish in my career.”

Story continues

“I’m free to work as much or as little as I need,” said an employee. “No pressure, and the support is the same for the top producers as it is for the little fish.

More employee praise for the company discussed the owners always being available if extra support is need, staff being trusted to handle their business and work at their own pace and the entire company sharing the same vision and being “dedicated to getting the job done.”

Mortgage Network Solutions did not respond to requests for comment when contacted by DelawareOnline/The News Journal prior to the publication of this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Families come first at Mortgage Network Solutions