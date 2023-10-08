Mortgage Network Solutions caters to employee needs, creates nurturing environment for all

For more than 30 years, family-owned mortgage broker and banker Mortgage Network Solutions has provided financial solutions to communities across 11 states.

Their efforts to provide innovative mortgage products and technology and superior customer service have earned them first place in the small company category for Delaware Online/The News Journal’s annual Top Workplaces of 2023.

Part of their mission is to create a family feel for all employees and customers, fostering a workplace built on cooperation and partnership, and according to their staff, they’ve been highly successful.

“It’s a great job and everyone is like family,” an anonymous Top Workplaces submission said.

“Management is supportive,” another submission contributed.

One anonymous employee describes the stability and commitment to quality the company has maintained despite “enormous” industry changes, adding that “senior management helped us in a way that exceeded my expectations” after a personal issue impacted them.

This is the company’s sixth consecutive Top Workplaces appearance, and staff members continue to deliver high praise for their employer’s flexibility, allowing many to feel satisfied in both their careers and their personal lives.

“As a mom of two young toddlers, management really helps me with work life balance. I feel comfortable reaching out [to] management with an issue or problem and know they will do anything in their power to help me,” a Top Workplaces submission said.

“I have the freedom and flexibility to work the hours I need to work to balance work and life. The team at MNS is always there for me when I need them,” said another submission.

Another employee adds, “the work life balance at Mortgage Network Solutions is such an important part to our job and they allow the best work life balance I have ever been a part of.”

“For the first time in my professional career, I look forward to going to work every day,” said a submission.

Aside from investing in the company’s work environment, employees highlight their employer’s efforts to provide extra resources and opportunities as a key reason they love their jobs.

“My job gives me the opportunity for continued growth. I have full opportunity to accomplish my career and financial goals,” an employee said.

“Training was one on one and very in-depth, which made me feel prepared,” said another submission.

“It allows the freedom to work at your own pace while providing the resources to succeed if sought after,” an employee said.

For Michael Rappucci, vice president of the company, this recognition “means the world.”

“It makes me smile every year knowing that the company that my parents started and founded has had such a meaningful impact on all our employees and continues to have an impact year after year.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Mortgage Network Solutions is No. 1 small company in Top Workplaces