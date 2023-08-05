‘My mortgage payments are about to double – here’s what I’m doing about it’

Due to remortgage next April, Katherine Hazard could be facing a new monthly repayment of £1,414 – double her current £707 bill - Asadour Guzelian

When Katherine Hazard took out her first mortgage a decade ago, she was paying £320 a month for a three-bedroom house in Rotherham.

Now 37, Hazard looks back at this time and “feels so lucky” to have known the days of ultra-low interest rates. “That’s probably never going to come around again in my lifetime,” she says.

Fast forward ten years, to 2022, Ms Hazard left this property and bought a three-bedroom cottage with her husband in Derbyshire. They fixed a 3.19pc rate for two years, just as interest rates had started creeping up.

Due to remortgage next April, the couple could be facing a new monthly repayment of £1,414 – double the £707 bill they pay now.

The average two-year fixed rate is 6.85pc today, according to data site Moneyfacts, and economists say rates will plateau for at least the next 12 months. HSBC does not expect rates to come down “meaningfully” until 2025.

This leaves borrowers such as Hazard in a tricky position – they know their bills will go up substantially, but by how much and for how long is still uncertain.

Interest rates coming down depends on a number of things happening, including falling inflation, dwindling wage growth, rising unemployment, and lenders holding healthy interest rate margins.

But experts say none of these things are forecast in the short-term, leaving homeowners with no choice but to save as much as they can to soften the inevitable blow.

Hazard, an NHS mental health nurse, says: “I prefer to know how much we have going out each month, so we’ll probably re-fix for another two-years knowing we’ll be paying a lot more, rather than risk a variable rate.”

The plan is to lock in a rate six months before the renewal date with the view to swap this rate out with a new one if they come down.

She does not want to add any more years onto the mortgage – something banks can do to help reduce repayments in the short-term.

“Our mortgage term is currently 28 years and we’re both heading towards our 40th birthdays. I’d prefer to pay out more now and gain more in the future,” she says.

“The cottage’s value has gone up since we bought it and we’re doing renovations – including extending the kitchen, adding French windows and transforming the garden.”

Hazard and her husband are doing the work themselves. A builder, he commutes two hours a day to get to and from work.

“It was the price of diesel that got us last year. It was our biggest, unexpected outgoing,” she says.

“I can work from home a lot and my office is only ten minutes away. But my husband was paying hundreds of pounds a month on fuel.

“We even took the van into the garage because we thought there was something wrong with it, eating up all that diesel. But there was nothing wrong with it – those were just the prices.”

While fuel prices have dropped since, they still are not back to their previous levels.

Alongside her job as a nurse, in her free time Hazard has been completing online surveys, taking market research calls, and testing products since October to earn some extra money.

She has been averaging a take-home pay of around £80 a month from this. She says: “Today, I’ve made £10 in surveys which I’ll put towards my son’s birthday cake.”

When she moved in with her husband over 15 months ago, they had one child. Now, they have two – a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

“The maternity pay when we had our first child wasn’t too bad. But the second time around, the pay was the same – and it just didn’t stretch as far,” she adds.

All these outgoings have made it incredibly difficult for Hazard and her husband to save money for anything else. Research by Fidelity International shows that if people saw a reduction in bills and mortgage payments, 42pc would be able to save more each month, rising to 46pc among women.

When their two-year-old turns three next year, the family will get 30 hours of free childcare. These savings will go straight into their mortgage pot to cover the jump in interest repayments.

My interest rate was jumping from 3.24pc to 6.77pc – so I took out equity release

Philip Jenner, 70, faced losing his house of 13 years when the bank told him his interest rate was doubling.

He had around £60,000 left to pay on his mortgage. At an interest rate of 6.77pc, his repayments were due to jump from £532 to £1,666. This included a repayment plan to the developer who he had fallen short on repayments to.

The house, a new build in Gloucester, is part-owned by Barclays and Taylor Wimpey – a popular arrangement during the days of the credit crunch.

The loan was a “part-and-part” mortgage, which meant it sat on both a fixed-rate and a tracker rate.

Jenner was keen to extend the term of the mortgage with Barclays to reduce the tripling repayments, but Barclays told him he would have to buy out Taylor Wimpey first to do this.

He had fallen behind on his repayments to the developer, and so was put on a payment plan for this part of the mortgage.

Ian Akeroyd, Jenner’s financial adviser at 55Plus, said he was “severely stretched”. He says: “Philip felt like he was going round the houses with the bank, receiving auto-generated letters.”

Jenner was also in hospital earlier this year, and said he was classed by the bank as a vulnerable customer.

“I called the bank constantly after Christmas. I was crying down the phone at times,” he says.

“I didn’t want to give up my property. I worked so hard to get as far as I did. I didn’t want it to be taken away at the last second. It’s been a great milestone to solve this.”

Luckily, there was no exit penalty for repaying the rest of his mortgage back in full – so that’s what he did, using equity release.

He released £65,000 from the house’s value, which currently sits at £275,000. His interest rate on the lifetime mortgage is 6.77pc, but the repayment terms are more flexible than a traditional mortgage and is expecting an inheritance windfall next year.

Akeroyd explains: “There are no prescribed payments on the loan that the client is obliged to make, but they can repay up to 10pc in any given year of the capital and interest on a flexible basis.

“At a rate of 6.77pc, he can repay a maximum of £785 back per month paying down the interest and capital if he chooses. Mr Jenner’s plan was to build up some savings for retirement first and then start making payments back.

“There is no need to pay back any of the loan. It could roll up, compound over time and be paid back when Mr Jenner dies. His wife, as the main beneficiary, could either sell the house and use the proceeds to buy another property, or take out a mortgage in her name to redeem the existing mortgage and keep the home.”

Jenner thinks this could become a more popular route for older borrowers as finances get tighter.

He says: “People are struggling. They will have to give up their house or take out equity.”

