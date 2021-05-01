Late mortgage payments are dropping — but what if you can't keep up?

Nancy Sarnoff
·3 min read
Late mortgage payments are dropping &#x002014; but what if you can&#39;t keep up?
Late mortgage payments are dropping — but what if you can't keep up?

Many Americans are getting back on their feet after losing jobs or income due to the pandemic. Much to the relief of their lenders, more are keeping up with their mortgages.

Mortgage delinquency rates have fallen for several months and are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, a new report shows.

But many Americans still aren’t back to work or have piled up huge amounts of debt, so they remain behind on their payments.

Delinquencies still high, but rates are slowing

Past due notice
Catherine Lall / Shutterstock

The economic recovery, while slow and uneven in parts of the country, has led to lower delinquency rates among borrowers. A mortgage is considered delinquent when it's at least 30 days past due.

Delinquencies have fallen for five months in a row, according to a new study from real estate data firm CoreLogic.

In January, the most recent month with available data, 5.6% of all U.S. mortgages were in some stage of delinquency or in foreclosure, CoreLogic says. That figure has been falling since August, but remains 2.1 percentage points higher than Jan. 2020.

"While delinquency rates are higher than we would like to see, they continue to decline," says Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. "At the same time, foreclosure rates remain at historic lows. This is a good sign, and considering the improving picture regarding the pandemic and climbing employment rates, we are looking at the potential for a strong year of recovery."

Consumers struggling with multiple types of debt could take proactive steps to lower their load.

For example, if student loan debt is making it tough to keep current on your mortgage payments, explore whether you can refinance your student loans.

Experts worry about a spike in foreclosures

Red Foreclosure Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.
Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock

Despite the dip in delinquencies, nearly 3 million homeowners are behind on their mortgages, according to data from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If you’re a homeowner struggling to stay afloat, you may be on a forbearance plan where your lender is allowing you to pause your payments. Maybe that’s allowed you to pay other bills or take steps to reduce your overall debt.

Borrowers with federally backed mortgages have been able to put their payments on hold for up to 18 months, thanks to recent extensions. But when that forbearance expires, housing market observers worry about a potential spike in foreclosures.

“Millions of families are at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure in the coming months, even as the country opens back up," CFPB acting director Dave Uejio says.

The bureau this month proposed a set of rule changes to help prevent foreclosures as the federal protections expire.

One of the proposals would provide a special pre-foreclosure review period that would generally prohibit servicers from starting on any foreclosure until 2022.

Get help before your debt becomes overwhelming

business woman at her desk does the bookkeeping, settles bills and controls the business
@titovailona via Twenty20

Nearly 1.7 million borrowers will exit forbearance programs beginning in September, with many of them a year or more behind on their mortgage payments, the CFPB says.

If you're a borrower who may find yourself needing of help, there are steps you can take to lower your monthly payments.

Could you refinance? Typical mortgage rates are below 3% again, and 13 million homeowners could save an average $283 a month by taking out new loans, says the mortgage data and technology firm Black Knight.

If you’re ready to pull the trigger on a mortgage refi, gather and compare rates from at least five lenders to find the best deal in your area.

Use those same comparison shopping skills to save on other housing costs. When your homeowners insurance policy comes up for renewal, review rate quotes from multiple insurers to look for a lower price on your coverage.

Finally, try to bring in some extra cash through the record-breaking stock market. Use a popular app that helps you earn returns by simply investing your investing your "spare change."

Recommended Stories

  • 2 teenagers fatally shot in Kansas City after leaving Ramadan services, police say

    Police said they believe upon an initial investigation that the a “domestic situation” led to the shootings.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • India Covid crisis: US tells citizens to leave the country

    The US has issued a "do not travel" advisory as India battles a devastating coronavirus wave.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Suzuki has 2 goals, assist as Canadiens beat Jets 5-3

    Nick Suzuki's second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens. Suzuki also had an assist to give him four goals and two assists in his last four games.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed

    The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform&nbsp;bed&nbsp;frames for good. Get it now! From the dainty, fiber-wrapped legs to the headboard that rivals the most stately canopy bed out there, this model from Anthropologie is a winner. Get it now! This retro, low-profile option from Urban Outfitters has a ’70s groove to it.

  • Venezuelans celebrate beatification of 'doctor to the poor'

    Venezuelans on Friday celebrated the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a medic who became known as the "doctor of the poor" while treating the ill during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 20th century. Pope Francis in 2020 began the process of his beatification, which precedes sainthood in the Roman Catholic tradition. That process was completed on Friday in a Caracas ceremony led by papal nuncio Aldo Giordano and other Venezuelan church leaders.

  • New-gen Mexican boxer Jesus Ramos wants to win a world championship when he's 21 years old

    He's sparred Terence Crawford, taken lessons from Floyd Mayweather, and now wants to create his own legacy as the face of boxing.

  • Dozens Dead in Stampede at Ultra-Orthodox Festival in Israel

    ReutersAt least 44 people died and dozens more were injured after a massive stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel on Thursday night. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered for the holiday of Lag b’Omer, taking part in the biggest event since the coronavirus pandemic began.But within an instant, the religious celebration turned into a scene of absolute horror.“I had just sat down to eat when I heard the screams. We rushed to help, and then we saw the bodies. At the start it was about 10. Now, there’s many more,” a witness, Avi, told Haaretz.“It happened in a split second. People just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” another witness was quoted saying.The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but by the early hours of Friday morning, in addition to the staggering death toll of 44, more than 150 people were injured, the ambulance service Magen David Adom said.Photos from the scene showed a line of covered bodies. In the wake of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “a great tragedy,” the scene at the foot of Mount Meron was one of sheer chaos: Helicopters arrived to evacuate the injured as first responders frantically raced to tend to them all, at times performing resuscitations.Search and rescue teams, meanwhile, sought out anyone who might be trapped, all while cell phone service reportedly went down in the area as thousands of family members tried to get in touch with loved ones they had been unable to locate.Some witnesses blamed police barricades for making it harder for attendees to leave.“We were at the entrance, we decided we wanted to get out and then the police blocked the gate, so whoever wanted to get out could not get out. In that hurry we fell on each other, I thought I was going to die,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post. “I saw people dead next to me.”Police sources cited by Haaretz denied that any actions by law enforcement contributed to the stampede, saying the deadly chain of events kicked off after some attendees tripped on steps, knocking over several other people. The incident is now under investigation, police said. The religious celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was meant to carry on throughout the day Friday, but many of those who witnessed the stampede said the holiday had become too grim.“No one imagined that this could happen here,” a witness identified as Yitzhak was quoted as telling Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt— ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Relaxed COVID rules take centre-stage in Madrid region election

    Voters in the Madrid region look set to back their conservative governor in an election on Tuesday after she defied pressure from Spain's leftist central government to lock down the economy and let bars and shops stay open despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, from the opposition People's Party (PP), to prioritise the economy and social life over keeping a tight rein on COVID has pleased many Madrilenos, known for their sociability and love of eating and drinking out. "This election is a referendum on the COVID restrictions," said the head of pollster GAD3, Narciso Michavila.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'at risk from hostile states' after phone number left online

    Boris Johnson questions flat refurbishment 'nonsense' SNP would 'totally' accept joining euro as price of EU membership Social distancing not needed at big events, PM to be told Coronavirus latest news: More than 20 million living in areas in UK with no Covid deaths Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson may have been at risk from hostile actors, criminal gangs and lobbyists, an intelligence expert has warned, after it emerged the Prime Minister's mobile phone number was freely available online. Last night gossip blog Popbitch revealed that Mr Johnson's number had been published at the bottom of a press release from when he was a junior shadow minister in 2006. Attempts by the Telegraph to call it have been met with an automated message saying the phone was "switched off", with an invitation to "please try later or send a text". Lord Ricketts, national security adviser under David Cameron, and former chair of the joint intelligence committee, told the Today programme: "If this same mobile phone number has been used for 15 or 20 years then hundreds, if not thousands, of people must have access to it and that gives them privileged access to him." That could pose security risks, he noted, as hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities" may be among those with the details. It also meant he could be compromised by individuals seeking favours and policy changes. It was the "equivalent of being able to walk into your office while you're the prime minister", he added. Follow the latest updates below.

  • ‘Why BJ?’: Family saw future greatness in 12-year-old bystander shot in Leavenworth

    “Never did I ever imagine my son would be shot and killed,” Brian Henderson told The Star. “Especially not at the age of 12.”

  • Patriots' No. 1 draft pick Mac Jones makes first visit to Gillette Stadium

    The Alabama quarterback had only been to New England once before in his life, and it was a bit of a scary experience.

  • Covid: Teletext Holidays faces court over unpaid refunds

    The competition watchdog says the firm has not paid £7m in refunds for holidays cancelled during the pandemic.