Mortgage-Qualifying Rate in Canada May Top 8% After Latest Central Bank Hike

Kevin Orland
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s most recent rate hike may force homebuyers to prove they can pay mortgages with interest rates above 8%, another headwind for the country’s cooling housing market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Canadian regulators require that buyers pass a “stress test” showing that they can afford mortgages with rates that are two percentage points higher than lenders are offering. Major banks’ variable mortgage rates are close to their prime lending rates, which in turn are 2.2 points above the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate.

The central bank raised its key rate to 4.25% on Wednesday as it continues its campaign to quell inflation. That will push the commercial-bank prime rate to 6.45% — about double where it was in April.

Currently, major banks such as Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank have posted mortgage rates slightly below prime — though top customers may be given bigger discounts. In other words, advertised variable mortgage rates are likely to move to the low 6% range, pushing the stress-test rate to more than 8%.

Read more: Housing Hotbed Offers Rest of World a Correction-or-Crash Test

Consumers may be able to get a slightly lower rate if they agree to lock in for five years. RBC’s current five-year fixed mortgage is at 5.7% and tends to track the yield on benchmark government bonds, not the Bank of Canada policy rate.

Home prices in Canada already have fallen 10% from their February peak, with previously hot markets including Toronto and its surrounding area posting steeper declines. The number of sales has plummeted even more, as sellers cling to hopes that prices will rebound — or remain hesitant to move and take on new mortgages at today’s higher rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Strong, Ethical Leaders Needed to Shepherd Future of AI, Crypto Tech: Art Blocks CEO

    Art Blocks CEO Erick Calderon discusses the NFT generative art movement, along with his thoughts on the future of technology in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and crypto. "We need strong, ethical leaders to be shepherds of this technology," Calderon said.

  • Jackson City Council asks U.S. Attorney's Office to prosecute gun crimes involving felons

    Councilman Kenneth Stokes of Ward 3 proposed a resolution asking the U.S. Attorney's Office to prosecute felons with guns committing crimes in Jackson.

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 1, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corporation Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be the […]

  • Chilton County family behind one of largest cockfighting rings in US sentenced

    Led by William "Jim Easterling, the Easterling family in Chilton County ran the illegal operation for years.

  • TSX gains as Bank of Canada signals slowdown in rate hikes

    At 10:32 a.m. ET (15:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.39 points, or 0.51%, at 20,092.56. The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, the highest level in almost 15 years, and signaled the tightening campaign was near an end. The central bank, which has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months, cited still-strong growth and tight labor markets as the reason for the latest hike.

  • U.S. court weighs novel issue of crypto ownership in bankruptcy

    A U.S. judge this week is considering for the first time the question of who owns bitcoin and other tokens in frozen accounts at a bankrupt digital asset exchange in a case that could shape customer protections in the cryptocurrency industry. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will sort through who owns cryptocurrencies held in accounts at the Celsius Network LLC exchange, which suspended withdrawals and then fell into Chapter 11 during this year's crypto crash. Glenn's eventual rulings will help shape the treatment of crypto in accounts that have been frozen at other failed firms such as FTX, Voyager Digital Ltd and BlockFi, which do not have enough funds to repay everyone in full.

  • Lawyer: Video, 911 call will 'tell a different story' of alleged Quincy hate crime

    John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy, was scheduled for a dangerousness hearing in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning. It was rescheduled for Thursday.

  • Bank of Canada increases rates by 50 bps, says hikes may be over

    The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, the highest level in almost 15 years, and signalled the tightening campaign was near an end. The central bank, which has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months, cited still-strong growth and tight labor markets as the reason for the latest increase. "Looking ahead, Governing Council will be considering whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation to target," the bank said in a statement.

  • Christmas may be new Thanksgiving as NHL playoff barometer

    For the better part of two decades since the NHL instituted a salary cap, enjoying turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes were synonymous with feeling pretty good about making the playoffs. Dating to 2005-06, with lockout- and pandemic-related seasons excepted, 76% of teams in a playoff spot by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday wound up qualifying. Thanks to the season starting later than normal, many contenders still trying to find a groove amid various injuries and expansion to 32 teams also makes it inherently harder to make the playoffs.

  • What Are the Chances Morocco Defeats Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinals?

    Morocco has prevailed with the odds stacked against them throughout the World Cup. Can the team continue its darkhorse run against Portugal in the quarterfinals?

  • White House seeks to cut federal building emissions 30% by 2030

    The White House on Wednesday launched the first standard on cutting carbon emissions from federal buildings as part of the Biden administration's policy on curbing climate change. The Federal Building Performance Standard requires federal agencies to cut energy use and electrify equipment and appliances to achieve zero emissions in 30% of their buildings by square footage space by 2030. U.S. President Joe Biden wants federal buildings to be emissions free by 2045 as part of his goal of decarbonizing the economy by 2050.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • UK watchdog says applying lessons from FTX crypto collapse will be 'pacy'

    Lessons will be applied swiftly from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX that left 80,000 UK investors nursing losses even though the platform was not registered in Britain, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday. Matthew Long, the FCA's first director in the newly created digital assets unit, said FTX combined issuance of tokens, trading, wholesale market activity and safeguarding of funds in one place. "In our view, extremely dangerous because you can have interaction between each of those things, which in other regulated areas would be separate legal entities or have 'sterile' corridors so they couldn't effectively influence each other," Long told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

  • With Priztker’s signature, third incarnation of SAFE-T Act becomes Illinois law

    The changes were approved by lawmakers last week center on the law’s provisions which will end the use of cash bail.

  • 2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football" platform to feature some of the world's most popular musical performers on Amazon Music's live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly live show that streams on Prime Video after “Thursday Night Football.” The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown.

  • Crypto Broker Genesis Needs Weeks, Not Days, to Find a Path for Lending Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto broker Genesis told clients that it could take weeks, not days, for it to find a path forward for its troubled lending unit, which was hobbled by the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBonds Flash Rec

  • U.S. SEC to vote on proposals that could overhaul Wall St. trading

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will vote on whether to propose some of the biggest changes to the American equity markets in nearly two decades at a Dec. 14 meeting, the agency said on Wednesday. The potential changes include new rules that would require marketable retail stock orders to be sent to auctions before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they get the best possible executions for client orders, and lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges, the SEC said. "It's about driving greater competition, transparency and efficiency and the marketplace," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

  • Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta

    Congress has cut a bill that would have let media outlets ask for link revenue sharing from Google, Meta and othe tech giants.

  • Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say

    Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.

  • California Pension Fund Relies on Muni Bond Sales for New Office

    (Bloomberg) -- The California State Teachers’ Retirement System sold more municipal debt for a new office building, with yields on some maturities lower than that on benchmark debt, despite the shift to remote work.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBonds Flas