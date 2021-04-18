Mortgage rates dive back near 3%, opening up refinance opportunities

Clayton Jarvis
·5 min read
Mortgage rates dive back near 3%, opening up refinance opportunities
Mortgage rates dive back near 3%, opening up refinance opportunities

It's something many homebuyers and homeowners have waiting for: The average rate on America's most popular mortgage has fallen sharply, back to the neighborhood of 3%.

Mortgage rates have gone down for the second week in a row and are now at their lowest level since early March, according to the results of a long-running nationwide survey.

Earlier in the year, rates had been on a steady upward trend that had many would-be borrowers wondering if the low-rate bonanza triggered by COVID-19 had run its course.

Not yet. The decline should spark fresh interest among buyers looking for a cheap loan to take some sting out of rising home prices, and homeowners hoping to save money by refinancing their existing mortgages.

30-year mortgages

Red percent sign on a background of money . The concept of changing prices on the market
1599686sv / Shutterstock

The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most common choice among U.S. homeowners, slid last week to 3.04%, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported on Thursday.

Rates are now the lowest in six weeks. The decline from the previous week’s mark of 3.13% was the largest weekly drop since Nov. 19, 2020, when the 30-year fixed rate fell from 2.82% to 2.72%.

But the slide in rates isn't likely to last.

“While [lower rates are] welcome news for homebuyers already grappling with low supply and double-digit price gains, the break could be temporary with the upward trend resuming as the outlook for the economy brightens,” says Realtor.com's chief economist Danielle Hale.

Last year at this time, 30-year rates were averaging 3.31%. This week’s decline may prove to be one of the last opportunities for homebuyers to turn historically low rates into significant savings before the cost of borrowing starts climbing again.

15-year mortgages

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, a popular option for borrowers who can afford higher monthly payments, also has seen its rate fall rather dramatically, to an average 2.35% last week from 2.42% a week earlier. One year ago, a 15-year fixed came attached to a rate of 2.80%.

Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year fixed rate is trending well below historical averages. Before the arrival of COVID-19, the lowest it had reached was an average 2.72%, and that was back in October 2016.

The 15-year fixed also is a common choice for homeowners with 30-year mortgages who want to decrease the cost of homeownership by refinancing, shortening their loan term and slashing their total interest costs.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgages

Adjustable Rate Mortgage ARM papers in the office.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock

The average rate on the 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage has taken a tumble, hitting 2.80% last week after averaging 2.92% the previous week.

Current rates on 5/1 ARMs are highly attractive. They’re only a hair higher than the lowest average rate ever recorded: 2.71%. A year ago, the average on a 5/1 ARM was 3.34%.

Adjustable rate mortgages involve both a fixed and an adjustable rate component. For the first phase of the loan, your rate remains the same. After that, it will change periodically.

A 5/1 ARM means a fixed rate for five years and then adjustments to your rate — up or down — every (one) year after that. The rate adjusts in sync with a benchmark interest rate, like the prime rate.

What’s behind the drop in mortgage rates?

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market.
Vintage Tone / Shutterstock

Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, attributed last week’s decrease in mortgage rates to the friction present in the nation’s improving economy: Consumer demand is increasing, but at a rate supply can’t keep up with.

"As a result of this imbalance,” Khater says, "pricing pressures are building and causing inflation to rise."

Simple enough. But you may be wondering how that inflation impacts mortgage rates.

When inflation ticks upward, the value of government bonds typically falls. As the value of those bonds goes down, their interest rates rise — which increases bond-buying among investors. Banks make more money off bonds, and feel more comfortable taking on the risk associated with lowering their mortgage rates.

But the downward pressure that inflation is putting on mortgage rates this week is not expected to stick around.

“Despite the pause in mortgage rates recently, we expect them to increase modestly for the remainder of this year," Khater says.

Freddie Mac's new quarterly forecast, released earlier this week, projects that 30-year fixed rate mortgages will average 3.2% throughout this year. That's up from the company's previous 2021 forecast of 2.9%.

Time to take advantage?

Happy young african american couple using calculator and laptop for calculating finance rates.
fizkes / Shutterstock

Unless the COVID-19 recovery goes completely and unexpectedly off the rails, this week’s good news around mortgage rates may prove to be little more than a fondly remembered blip.

“This could even be as simple as the market 'taking a break' from the prevailing trend before deciding on the pace and timing of the next move," writes Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily.

But even a blip can be an opportunity, especially when it means a cheaper mortgage.

Before you can get in on the lower rate action, you’re going to need to check your credit score, which you can easily do for free. The lowest rates go to borrowers with high credit scores, so find out what yours is today and see if you’ll need to bring it up a few notches before applying for your new or refinance mortgage.

If you’re ready to start checking rates, go all out. Compare offers from as many lenders as possible and try to find the best deal. If you’re pressed for time — and who isn’t? — try to compare offers from at least five lenders.

After you borrow, look for other ways to cut the overall cost of homeownership. When you buy or renew your home insurance, do another round of comparison shopping — to make sure you’re paying the lowest rate possible for your coverage.

Recommended Stories

  • Over 11 Million Homeowners Could Save Big by Refinancing, Data Shows

    During the second part of 2020 and early 2021, mortgage refinance rates were sitting at or near record lows. Refinancing your mortgage could leave you with a much lower monthly payment than what you're on the hook for now. Do I have a good credit score?

  • Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches

    The coronavirus pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show where the world's highest movie honors are handed out before a seated theater audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives. Much of the April 25 ceremony will instead be held at the Art Deco Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where a stage is being built and where presenters will be doing more than opening an envelope with the winner's name. "It's not going to be like anything that's been done before," director Steven Soderbergh, who is producing the show with Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, told a news conference.

  • With all eyes on feuding brothers, Harry and William give fans reason to smile on somber day

    It was the first time Prince Harry had been seen with the royal family since he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made explosive charges in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Queen and royal family at funeral of Prince Philip

    As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the UK, and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II. (April 17)

  • Can Bitcoin Prices Hit $130,000 in 2021? What Coinbase’s Listing Tells Us

    “Bitcoin is dead,” proclaimed one prominent cryptocurrency investor in late 2018. The 18-year-old, Erik Finman, had become a BTC millionaire that year. But as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices plummeted 75%, even he couldn’t shake the feeling that the cryptocurrency’s story was over. Source: Shutterstock Today, the mood couldn’t be more different. Since its 2018 crash, Bitcoin prices have steadily climbed 1,600%. This week, it hit an all-time high of $63,729.50, tempting investors to add millions more into crypto funds. (Mr. Finman, fortunately, seems to have held onto his initial investment). Core to Bitcoin’s success has been Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and other crypto exchanges. These intermediaries essentially eliminate the high costs of transacting Bitcoin by matching orders off the blockchain. They also make it possible for those without coding experience to open wallets and buy currency from others.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The exchanges’ importance is hard to overstate; when Coinbase listed earlier this week, The Financial Times hailed it as a “coming-of-age” moment for cryptocurrency. (The New York Times took it a step further, calling it a “coming out party” despite cryptocurrency’s relative asexuality). 10 Stocks to Buy for Your $5K Robinhood Portfolio The bullishness, however, masks a growing problem: the same factors that helped Bitcoin succeed are now doing the same for its competitors. Though the world’s largest crypto might yet advance to $130,000, Coinbase’s listing means the case for smaller altcoins is growing faster yet. Bitcoin Prices to $130,000? It’s Possible… Cryptocurrencies have long confused traditional Wall Street analysts. Bitcoin doesn’t generate earnings, nor is it handy as a medium of exchange; its average blockchain confirmation time can range from 80 minutes to almost two days. But Bitcoin has succeeded for one reason alone: people want in on its gains. “Bitcoins are mainly used as a speculative investment,” wrote researchers in the Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions and Money. “And not as an alternative currency and medium of exchange.” That kernel of truth has driven crypto exchanges like Coinbase to multi-billion-dollar valuations. Today, COIN stock is worth more than the latest private-market values of TD Ameritrade, E-Trade and Robinhood combined. Its $1.8 billion Q1 revenues and 40% to 45% profit margins put it as both one of the fastest-growing and most profitable firms in America on a percentage basis. Bitcoin, too, has benefited from Coinbase’s success. As key exchanges beefed up their security, high-profile crypto thefts have become increasingly rare. Today, regular investors have pushed the coin to a staggering $1.1 trillion market cap – easily eclipsing the Japanese yen by size as the world’s third-largest currency. JP Morgan now has a $130,000 BTC target price, a 100% upside from today’s levels. … But Lessons from Coinbase Say Beware Venture capital investors, however, will immediately sense a problem. Bitcoin rising to $130,000 is much like Coinbase reaching a $150 billion market cap. It’s possible, but gets increasingly hard to achieve as its addressable market saturates. To reach JP Morgan’s expectations, Bitcoin would have to surpass the U.S. dollar in size. Ark Invest’s $470,000 price will make Bitcoin worth more than all the gold ever mined. Occasionally, prices do rise beyond their potential market value. During Japan’s real estate peak in the early ’90s, Japanese banks started lending to companies based on how much real estate the borrowers held, rather than the strength of their underlying business. At peak mania, the value of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace alone was theoretically worth more than the state of California. But these bubbles usually burst in a phenomenal display of fireworks and “I told you so” tongue-wagging. In a world where economic substitutions exist, competitors will always pose a challenge to slower-moving incumbents. Competition Heats Up for Bitcoin Coinbase highlights these issues perfectly. The exchange started almost a decade ago by offering Bitcoin only, smoothing over the coin’s technological deficiencies with a user-friendly interface and efficient trading mechanisms. Users no longer had to code their wallets or struggle to find sellers on the Dark Web. Even Bitcoin’s high fees (which today can reach $23 per transaction) were reduced to pennies thanks to order batching. But Coinbase’s support cuts both ways. In 2016, the exchange added support for Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), a competing coin that now dominates NFTs. By the end of the decade, Coinbase would add 50 more altcoins to its list of tradable assets. Today, investors have a bewildering choice of cryptocurrency investments. Small coins like TRON (CCC:TRX-USD) and EOS (CCC:EOS-USD)now see daily volumes that rival Bitcoin’s 2019 figures. Meme coins like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), which aren’t tradable yet on Coinbase, now have so much support on competing exchanges investors have managed to make it the world’s fifth-largest coin this week. In other words, the exact mechanisms that forgave Bitcoin’s technological deficiencies are now doing the same for its competition. A Fig Leaf of Safety Institutional investors haven’t gotten the memo. With every jump in Bitcoin price, much of Wall Street has remained bullish for more gains. Investment bank Morgan Stanley now offers BTC funds for its wealth management clients, while prominent investors have called for even higher prices. Yet, it’s easy to confuse “big” with “low-risk.” Bitcoin still theoretically has zero intrinsic value, so a decline in short-term volatility means nothing about its underlying systemic risks. Meanwhile, newer coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) and Polkadot (CCC:DOT1-USD) now offer energy-efficient “proof-of-stake” (PoS) protocols that reduce energy usage by more than 99%. And thanks to help from cryptocurrency exchanges, smaller entities like Dogecoin are becoming viable alternatives. Bitcoin may survive a crypto crash better than its peers, but its lower upside is eating away at its once one-sided upward bet. How High Can Bitcoin Go? A Lesson from the Market In 1910, Standard Oil was the most valuable company in America. Adjusted for inflation, it would have been worth $1 trillion today. Yet, the firm’s spinoffs – a collection of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and others – no longer dominate Wall Street as John Rockefeller’s firm once did. Many historians might credit the oil giant’s breakup in 1911 as its turning point. The resulting 34 companies were intentionally designed to compete. But in truth, investors know it was Standard Oil’s rapid rise that laid the groundwork for its decline decades later. By its breakup, the energy giant had grown so large that had it kept up with the 10% annual returns of the U.S. stock market, the stock would be worth $500 trillion today. That’s five times more than all U.S. stocks and real estate combined. Such a valuation is impossible. No asset can grow larger than the market it services. Today, Bitcoin falls into that same bucket. It’s the dominant player by size – over half of all cryptocurrency is still Bitcoin. But as altcoins continue to gain traction on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges, Bitcoin will find it increasingly challenging to maintain its breakneck growth. So, whenever you’re looking to buy cryptocurrency next, remember that it’s altcoins – not Bitcoin – that can offer the 10x, 20x or 50x returns investors so desire. Perhaps Bitcoin Erik Finman was right after all about Bitcoin being dead – he was just a little early on its call. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Can Bitcoin Prices Hit $130,000 in 2021? What Coinbaseâs Listing Tells Us appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for a Second Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates fall for a second consecutive week but fail to boost purchase demand, with inventories and rising prices leaving home buyers on the sidelines.

  • Sinn Fein leader apologises for the death of Lord Mountbatten following Prince Philip's funeral

    The leader of Sinn Fein has said she is sorry for the murder of Lord Mountbatten at the hands of the IRA following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Mary Lou McDonald, the President of the republican party, said the death of the Duke’s uncle in 1979 was “heartbreaking” and that it was her responsibility to “lead from the front”. Her comments represent a significant shift from her predecessor Gerry Adams, who expressed regret over the assassination but refused to retract his claims that Lord Mountbatten knew the risk of travelling to Ireland.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Rep. Cleaver: Missouri can’t afford politicians disobeying the voters on Medicaid

    Other red states have learned that expanding Medicaid is an economic plus, not a drain.

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Join Royal Family Procession Behind Prince Philip’s Coffin

    Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Prince Harry walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at his funeral today. Separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, the brothers walked behind Prince Philip and the queen’s four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. None were wearing military uniforms, but all were wearing medals, a compromise reached after an internal debate in the royal family about the appropriate dress for Harry and Andrew. The royal procession on foot followed Prince Philip’s coffin, which was carried on a green Land Rover which he helped design. The Duke of Edinburgh's casket was covered in his personal standard and carried his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers. His children and grandchildren watched as his coffin was carried by a group of Royal Marines into St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the funeral service itself. The queen arrived separately with a lady-in-waiting in a Bentley. She will sit in the chapel, masked and alone for the duration of the service. The Daily Mail reported she was wiping away tears as she arrived.The royal family were pictured all masked inside the chapel, with its 30 mourners (a number in accordance with coronavirus protocols), all seated separately.A spokesperson for Meghan Markle said she would be watching the ceremony from home in California, adding, “She was hopeful to be able to attend, but was not cleared for travel by her physician at this stage in her pregnancy.”A wreath provided by Harry and Meghan and laid for The Duke of Edinburgh was designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, the same florist who took charge of the flowers at the couple’s wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens.The wreath featured a variety of locally sourced flowers, with Harry and Meghan specifically requesting it include acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke’s heritage; and eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honor of June being The Duke of Edinburgh’s birth month. The card accompanying the wreath was handwritten by The Duchess of Sussex.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Maxine Waters Tells Protesters to ‘Stay in the Street,’ Be ‘More Confrontational’ If Chauvin Acquitted

    Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) told demonstrators to “stay in the street” and become “more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted of killing resident George Floyd. Waters arrived in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Saturday to join demonstrations over the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer shot and killed Wright with a handgun during a traffic stop after intending to use a Taser., sparking nightly demonstrations in front of the local police headquarters, with some turning violent. Rep. Maxine Waters showed up at the protest tonight in Brooklyn Center, telling people "we've got to get more confrontational" and suggesting they should ignore the curfew. pic.twitter.com/4FcfhIoaJf — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) April 18, 2021 “I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Waters told reporters at the Saturday demonstration. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” When asked what protesters should do moving forward, Waters said “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Waters told reporters “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” in the Chauvin trial. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by pressing down on his neck during the attempted arrest in May 2020, and has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the case. Video of Floyd’s arrest sparked rioting in Minneapolis and across the U.S. last year, along with massive protests.