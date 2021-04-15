Mortgage rates drop near 3%, offering refinance opportunity for some homeowners

Janna Herron
·Editor
·3 min read

Mortgage rates fell for the second straight week, closing in on 3% again and providing yet another window for homeowners to refinance.

The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 3.04% from 3.13% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored agency that backs millions of mortgages. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.31%.

"Even though recent data show signs of rising inflation, Chair Powell and others at the Federal Reserve expect this to be temporary. Investors seem to agree," said Danielle Hale, chief economist of Realtor.com. "If investors expected higher inflation, they'd be driving interest rates, including mortgage rates, higher. On top of this, with the possibility of slower vaccine rollout in the near term and the economic uncertainty that could cause, rates drifted lower this week."

Hale called the decline "temporary" and expects rates to resume their earlier upward trend. Similarly, Freddie Mac forecast rates to hit 3.2% for 2021 in its quarterly forecast.

(Credit: Freddie Mac)
(Credit: Freddie Mac)

Refinance opportunity opens up

The decline provided an opening for more homeowners to refinance their mortgages at lower rates. 

At this week's rate, over 13 million high-quality homeowners could shave at least three-quarters of a point off their current rate, an increase of 2 million from last week, according to data provided by Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider. 

On average, those homeowners could save $283 a month, Black Knight found, with 2.5 million saving at least $400 a month and 1.5 million saving $500 or more each month.

(Credit: Black Knight)
(Credit: Black Knight)

Refinance activity has waned as rates marched higher after hitting an all-time low of 2.65% in the first week of January. The volume of refinance applications decreased 5% last week from the previous week and was 31% lower than the same week a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“Many borrowers have either already refinanced at lower rates or are unwilling – or unable – to refinance at current rates," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a press release Wednesday.

'Big step in the right direction'

On the home-buying front, lower rates are good news, but buyers still face major obstacles to homeownership — namely low supply and double-digit price gains.

Freddie Mac estimated that the U.S. housing market needs an additional 3.8 million single-family homes to meet the nation's current demand. That's a 52% increase in the inventory shortfall from 2018, the first time Freddie calculated the shortage.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - AUGUST 8: A home sale sign in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Saturday, August 8, 2020. (Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. - AUGUST 8: A home sale sign in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Saturday, August 8, 2020. (Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Fortunately for market-weary buyers growing increasingly anxious about the state of the housing market, as measured by Google searches for the phrase 'housing bubble' and related concerns, the seasonal trends are lining up to bring some relief," Hale said.

Weekly data from Realtor.com showed that new sellers this week were up 36% compared with a year ago. 

"This won’t solve the inventory crunch overnight, but it’s a big step in the right direction," Hale said, "and one we’re likely to see more of in the weeks ahead as we approach the best time of the year to sell a home."

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Janna is an editor for Yahoo Money and Cashay. Follow her on Twitter @JannaHerron.

Read more:

Read more personal finance information, news, and tips on Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • Initial jobless claims drop to fresh pandemic-era low of 576,000

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • Mortgage rates drop for second week in a row amid inflation and vaccine concerns

    Positive signs related to the state of the economy aren’t causing interest rates to rise, one economist noted.

  • “We did better throughout the pandemic...but I didn’t feel good about what was going on in the industry”: Raising Cane's CEO

    Todd Graves, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Founder & CEO joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss rolling up his sleeves to help struggling restaurant owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new series Restaurant Recovery on Discovery+.

  • Microsoft launches Edge Kids Mode, the first kid-friendly version of a major web browser

    Microsoft has launched a kids version of its Edge browser, offering parents a less cumbersome way to keep their kids safe online.

  • This Japanese forest has a giant Bach-playing xylophone

    Johann Sebastian Bach is heard on a giant xylophone in a Japanese forest.

  • US average mortgage rates fall again; 30-year loan at 3.04%

    Mortgage rates fell for a second straight week amid signs of economic improvement. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% this week from 3.13% last week. Mortgage rates have been at historically low levels, but strong demand and low supply of available homes have pushed prices higher in recent years.

  • Bostic: U.S. should study ways to offset wealth impact of systemic racism

    The U.S. should consider "a wide range of possibilities" to make up for the impact of slavery and systemic racism on the financial health of Black families, with reparations one of the options, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday. "Issues around African Americans and wealth building and the state's role in preventing that from happening are long recognized," Bostic said as part of a forum organized by The Atlantic magazine.

  • Bear on North Carolina coast compared to Bigfoot: ‘We weren’t even sure it was real!’

    “I love bears but when they stand on their hind legs, it just creeps me out.”

  • Would you pay $5 for a ketchup packet?

    These are desperate times in America. The pandemic is coming to an end, yes, but now we face yet another grave national emergency: a ketchup packet shortage. And when times get desperate, people resort to desperate measures. These are their stories (as reported by The Wall Street Journal).

  • JPMorgan, Goldman, other banks jumpstart Q1 earnings season: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

  • Coinbase’s Retail Buyers Stung After Plowing in at Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. got a jump start on its first day of trading from the retail crowd. And the early enthusiasts likely walked away with a few bruises.Day traders purchased a net $57 million of the cryptocurrency exchange’s shares during its debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to data from VandaTrack. That total accounted for 7% of the $822 million individual investors spent on all U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on the day, and made Coinbase the fifth-most popular debut with the demographic since 2017.They didn’t wait long to jump in.Nearly a third of all retail dollars spent on Coinbase Wednesday poured in during the first 20 minutes of trading as the shares soared by 13% from the opening price of $381 to an intraday high of $429.54. Retail buying tapered off as the initial euphoria waned and the shares paired their gains to finish the day below the opening trade price.Coinbase gained as much as 6.4% in early trading Thursday on news of a $246 million investment from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management and positive analyst coverage, though the shares remained below their opening price.Tayo Kuku, a 27-year old photographer based in Washington, D.C., is among the cohort of investors who bought in. But within 10 minutes of purchasing the stock at $394 and a few conversations with his friends who are also buyers, it “made me realize that I probably didn’t make the best decision jumping in that quickly,” he said.“I obviously knew the risk of jumping in on a company as soon as it went public, but it just seemed like an obvious investment considering cryptocurrency has been the ‘next big thing’ for young investors like me.”Fortunately for Kuku, he managed to sell at a profit at $415. Though he left unscathed, he still plans to “keep an eye out and may possibly dip my feet back in in the next few weeks.”The debut of the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on a U.S. public market was widely hailed as ushering in a new era for the oft-mocked asset class. That drew the attention of retail traders who piled in at a level not seen since the debut of Rocket Cos., the parent of the mortgage giant founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, making it the fifth most- popular new listing among the group since 2017.“It is pretty surprising to see such strong buying,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. “There was obviously a lot of hype around this and certainly Coinbase will be almost the best proxy for trading the crypto theme in the coming years.”On Fidelity’s platform Coinbase was the most traded stock on the day. More than 148,000 shares changed hands there, nearly nine times more than runner-up Tesla Inc., according to data from the brokerage.“What is fascinating about Coinbase is this is the first way in which individuals can take part in this new market for cryptocurrencies without being subject themselves to the volatility those currencies have,” Michael Wolf, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Activate, a technology consulting firm, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to see that Coinbase is going to be held widely -- at this market cap, it’s going to be held by index funds. It will allow small investors as well as individuals to take part in this entire move toward cryptocurrencies.”But for all the fanfare, Coinbase wasn’t the top pick of at-home traders on Wednesday. That honor went to the ProShares UltraPro QQQ exchange-traded fund (ticker TQQQ), a three times levered tracker of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which saw $72 million of net retail buying on the day despite plunging by 3.5%.(Updates for Thursday trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NAACP pushes for end to qualified immunity after police pepper spray Army officer

    The Virginia branch of the NAACP has had enough of police brutality and is taking action. The organization is asking the state’s governor to pass a Democratic bill that would end qualified immunity, the practice that protects police from lawsuits, per The Hill. The request comes after a disturbing viral video has been released of two white Windsor police officers and a Black military veteran, U.S. Army second lieutenant, Caron Nazario.

  • Putin critics cite Sputnik V vaccine debacle as attempt to further divide Europe

    The COVID-19 vaccine that Russia approved for use last August, before undergoing crucial phase III trials, appears to be another tool in Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of political tricks designed to ensure Russia's status as a global power.

  • A.W. Hamilton turned around EKU basketball. Now he’s being rewarded.

    Coach receives four-year contract extension.

  • A judge reinstated the pension of a Black police officer fired after stopping a white colleague's chokehold, citing George Floyd

    Cariol Horne was fired from the Buffalo police force after stopping a white colleague's chokehold on a Black man who said he couldn't breathe.

  • Dell is spinning VMware out of its IT empire in a deal worth up to $9.7 billion

    Dell said on Wednesday it would spin off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, creating two standalone public companies.

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan

    At its start, America’s war in Afghanistan was about retribution for 9/11. Then it was about shoring up a weak government and its weak army so that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida could never again threaten the United States. With bin Laden long since dead and the United States not suffering another major attack, President Joe Biden is promising to end America’s longest war and move on to what he believes are bigger, more consequential challenges posed by a resurgent Russia and a rising China.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.