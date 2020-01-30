Mortgage Rates Drop to a Record January Low Amid Coronavirus Scare

As the threat from the deadly coronavirus rattles world financial markets, borrowers in the U.S. are getting a benefit. Already-low mortgage rates are falling further and are now at all-time lows for late January, according to a popular survey that's tracked rates for nearly half a century.

Buyers shopping for homes and homeowners looking to refinance are finding loans with bargain rates and low monthly payments.

If you're in one of those groups and you see a great rate, you should consider locking it so it won't slip through your fingers.

Mortgage rates are lowest ever for late January

Mortgage rates have hit a record low this winter.

Mortgage rates have fallen for a second straight week, and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are now averaging 3.51% — down from 3.6% a week ago, Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The rates in the survey come with an average 0.7 point.

“This week’s mortgage rates were the second lowest in three years, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to higher refinancing activity,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a statement.

Early last September, 30-year mortgage rates plunged to an average 3.49%, which was the lowest since the fall of 2016.

But here's another big milestone for today's sunken mortgage rates: They're the lowest for late January in the 49-year history of the Freddie Mac survey, according to a MoneyWise.com finding that Freddie Mac has confirmed.

“Borrowers who take advantage of these low rates can improve their cash flow by lowering their monthly mortgage payments, giving them more money to spend or save," Khater says.

Rates are marching closer toward the all-time low of 3.12% reached in November 2012. One year ago, 30-year fixed mortgage rates were nearly a full percentage point higher, at an average 4.46%.

The connection between coronavirus and mortgage rates

Mortgage rates are down this week because the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China has caused anxious investors to pull money out of stocks and plow it into Treasury bonds as a safer investment for uncertain times.

Demand for Treasuries pushes their prices higher and their yields, or interest rates, lower — and mortgage rates typically follow the same track.

The low rates on home loans are pumping up demand for mortgages and homes. The Mortgage Bankers Association says mortgage applications jumped 7.2% during the week ending Jan. 24, and sales of previously owned homes rose 3.6% during December, according to the National Association of Realtors.