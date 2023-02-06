Mortgage rates fall in ‘fierce price war’

Rachel Mortimer
·2 min read
A house with a percent symbol_mortgage
A house with a percent symbol_mortgage

Mortgage rates have fallen despite the Bank of England raising the Bank Rate last week, as experts said a "fierce price war" had broken out between lenders.

Policymakers on Threadneedle Street increased the Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points to 4pc on Thursday, immediately raising the cost of borrowing for households on variable and tracker mortgages.

But borrowers searching for fixed-rate mortgages have seen costs fall thanks to an escalating price war between banks and building societies competing for new business.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped from 5.44pc to 5.43pc since Thursday, and the average five-year fix has fallen from 5.2pc to 5.15pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

Borrowers on tracker deals have not been so lucky. The average two-year tracker rate has jumped from 4.39pc to 4.74pc since Thursday, according to Moneyfacts.

Fixed rates are expected to fall further in the coming weeks – with the best deals forecast to drop below 4pc – as competition heats up between banks keen to hit lending targets after a volatile end to 2022.

Tessa Skot, of mortgage broker Better, said: “After a very weak December for lenders, the competition to attract customers is now fierce and that means there are good deals to be had.

“That competition, coupled with growing confidence that an end is in sight for interest rate rises, is good news for anyone seeking a mortgage or remortgage.

“Borrowers are in a much stronger position than they have been for some time, but only if they shop around.”

The price war has already knocked thousands of pounds off the cost of borrowing since mortgage rates peaked in November last year.

The average two-year fix has fallen from a high of 6.65pc to 5.43pc today – a saving of £153 in monthly interest, or £1,836 a year, for a typical borrower with a £150,000 loan.

Craig Fish, of broker Lodestone Mortgages and Protection, said lenders were rescuing fixed rates on a daily basis.

Mr Fish said: “When one lender announces a rate reduction, the others tend to follow. The rate war is well and truly on and it's now a race to see who is going to be the first to offer five-year fixed rates below 4pc.”

Recommended Stories

  • Pedro Pascal Monologue

    First-time host Pedro Pascal talks about filming The Last of Us and being recognized by fans.

  • Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

    A decline in mortgage rates has more people contacting real-estate agents, applying for mortgages and signing purchase contracts.

  • Mortgage demand to hit 12-year low as high interest rates hammer borrowers

    Mortgage demand will hit a 12-year low this year as high interest rates pummel borrowers.

  • Putin vowed not to kill Zelenskyy, former Israeli PM Bennett says

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who stepped down in the summer of 2022, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised him not to assassinate Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Associated Press reported on Feb. 6.

  • Who are the TV announcers for Super Bowl 57 on Fox?

    Play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL star Greg Olsen will be calling their first Super Bowl when the Eagles and Chiefs clash.

  • Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call

    U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Can I Buy a Home with an LLC?

    If you're buying an investment property, it may make sense to buy it using a limited liability corporation (LLC). While there are certain hurdles you'll have to clear, buying a house with an LLC can have many legal and financial … Continue reading → The post How to Buy a House With an LLC appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full inquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" into Adani's companies by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests, including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • Former Florida CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion

    A former Florida CEO was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison after evading his federal income taxes.

  • ‘Best in 15 years.’ This investment is now offering a guaranteed return of up to 4.78%. Should you bite?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) let you deposit your money for a predetermined amount of time at a fixed interest rate and collect your earnings when they mature. Historically jumbo CDs — which may have minimum deposit requirements in the realm of $100,000 — paid the best rates, but these days you don’t need to sink the big bucks into a jumbo CD to access great rates. “Jumbo CD rates tend to be slightly better than regular CD rates when you’re comparing options at the same bank, but they’re not the best deals out there,” Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at NerdWallet, says, adding that “the best CD rates tend to have far lower minimums.”

  • 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

    Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • U.S. stock futures point to further losses after payrolls shocker

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a second day of losses after an unexpectedly strong jobs report renewed worries about how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates.

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • 15 Most Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most undervalued small-cap stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Small-cap stocks suffer when financial markets are facing turbulence because investors tend to flee riskier […]

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).