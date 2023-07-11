Mortgage rates hit highest in 15 years

Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates have reached a 15-year high, overtaking the level seen during the aftermath of Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

The average two-year fixed deal rose to 6.66pc on Tuesday morning, up from 6.63pc the previous day. It surpassed the peak of 6.65pc on October 20 last year and is now the highest since the financial crisis.

It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that wages grew at record pace in the three months to May, bolstering expectations for further interest rate rises.

Traders are betting that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs to a 25-year high by early next year, which could push average mortgage rates past 7pc.

When wage growth came in at similar levels in June, it prompted lenders to rapidly pull deals in anticipation of borrowing costs staying higher for longer.

The average five-year fixed deal remains somewhat lower at 6.17pc, compared with a peak of 6.51pc in October.

The gap between two and five-year deals suggests that lenders expect the Bank of England’s base rate to return to lower levels after two years.

A source close to former Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was “always clear” that “interest rates were going to have to be raised from the artificially low levels of recent years”.

They added: “One of the reasons Liz was pursuing a pro-growth agenda was precisely so that households and government would be better placed to deal with the consequences. Sadly we now find ourselves in a situation with higher interest rates and stagnant growth, but with none of Liz’s reforms being enacted that would have given the economy a much-needed shot in the arm.”

A person with a £200,000 mortgage would pay £343 more in monthly repayments if taking out a loan today compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, savings rates continue to lag well behind borrowing costs, with the average easy access account yielding 2.53pc.

Separate figures suggest that house prices have started to give way to rapidly rising borrowing costs.

Halifax, which is the UK’s largest lender, said on Friday that property prices in June fell at the fastest annual pace since 2011.

House prices were 2.6pc lower in June than a year earlier.

