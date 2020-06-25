Mortgage rates hold steady — meaning they're still at a record low

It's not too late to nab a history-making mortgage rate because rates have held still this week at the lowest levels ever seen, according to a popular survey.

Homebuyers and homeowners can still find record-low rates thanks to — of all things — the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has made investors very wary. They've been shifting from stocks to investments that are seen as safer, and that kind of movement tends to keep interest rates down.

One expert warns that mortgage rates may go up if states start to get a handle on their coronavirus outbreaks.

Mortgage rates stay at all-time low in 50-year-old survey

Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock More

Mortgage rates are unchanged this week at an average 3.13% for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan, mortgage company Freddie Mac reported on Thursday.

The average rate is the lowest ever in Freddie Mac's weekly survey, which dates back to 1971. New record lows have been set four times since early March.

The survey rates come with an average 0.8 point. One year ago, borrowers were landing 30-year fixed mortgages with typical rates of 3.73%.

Another, more frequent survey of lenders has been turning up even lower mortgage rates: Mortgage News Daily says the average for 30-year rates is now at an even 3% and sank to 2.94% two weeks ago.

And, borrowers who are good at hunting around for loans have been able to find rates as unbelievably low as 2.5%.

Rates have stayed deep in their valley this week as the new surge in coronavirus cases has kept financial markets on edge, says Matthew Speakman, an economist with Zillow.

"Should this increase in COVID-19 case volume continue, mortgage rates would almost certainly fall further to new all-time lows; however, rates would likely rise if states can demonstrate that they have a handle on the virus," Speakman says.

Low rates get homebuyers hopping

Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock More

As states have eased their COVID restrictions, would-be homebuyers have been eagerly shopping for houses and record-low mortgage rates.

"After the Great Recession, it took more than 10 years for purchase demand to rebound to pre-recession levels, but in this crisis, it took less than 10 weeks,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The government says sales of new homes shot up by a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May, and applications for mortgages to buy homes — so-called purchase loans — last week were up 18% from a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.