Mortgage rates jump higher after nearing 6%

2
Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·3 min read

Mortgage rates jumped this week, pulling further away from 6% and again weighing on homebuyer confidence ahead of the spring selling season.

The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.32% from 6.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates had been flirting with 6% in recent weeks and were more than three-quarters of a point lower than in mid-November when the rate neared 7%.

But the recent spike eroded some of the newfound purchasing power buyers gained recently, dampening spirits. The small window for refinancing has also shut for many homeowners.

“In terms of home buying, elevated rates certainly are a deterrent for potential homebuyers,” Keith Gumbinger, vice president of HSH.com, told Yahoo Finance. “Still-high home prices combined with relatively high mortgage rates have crushed affordability.”

Purchase applications tumble

The number of Americans who said it’s a good time to buy fell to 17% in January from 21% in December, according to Fannie Mae. A year ago when rates were slightly above 3%, roughly 59% of respondents thought it was a good time to buy.

“Potential buyers remain quite sensitive to the current level of mortgage rates, which are more than two percentage points above last year’s levels and have significantly reduced buyers’ purchasing power,” Joel Kan, deputy chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a statement this week.

That was evident in the latest measure of homebuying activity.

The volume of mortgage applications for a purchase fell 6% for the week ending Feb.10, marking its second drop in three weeks due to higher rates, according to MBA’s latest survey of applications. Overall purchase application volume was down 40% from a year ago, the MBA cited, its lowest point since the beginning of the year.

“Our latest analysis shows the income needed to buy a median-priced existing home in the fourth quarter of 2022 was about 48% higher than that which was needed in the fourth quarter of 2021,” Gumbinger said. “That's not something that's easily overcome when incomes are only rising about 5% per year or so.”

A woman stands near a &#39;for sale&#39; sign displayed outside a townhouse style building in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. housing market is seeing a slow down in home sales due to the Federal Reserve raising mortgage interest rates to help fight inflation. (Credit: Allison Dinner/Getty Images)
A woman stands near a 'for sale' sign displayed outside a townhouse style building in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. housing market is seeing a slow down in home sales due to the Federal Reserve raising mortgage interest rates to help fight inflation. (Credit: Allison Dinner/Getty Images)

Window to refinance could be closing

A brief chance to refinance is fading fast for a handful of homeowners.

Only 403,000 high-quality candidates could shave at least three-quarters of a point off their mortgage by refinancing at last week’s rate of 6.12%, according to figures mortgage technology and data provider Black Knight gave Yahoo Finance.

That pool of candidates shrunk further this week and could get even smaller soon after, according to several experts who expect some rate volatility after recent consumer prices data showed inflation still stubbornly high.

“Mortgage rates are shifting higher already. There's been enough economic data of late to suggest that the economy is still running pretty strong and inflation isn't fading as quickly as hoped,” Gumbinger said, adding that he expects mortgage rates to increase around a quarter-point from the 6.09% registered earlier this month as a result.

This echoes rate expectations from George Ratiu, Realtor.com’s manager of economic research, who added that rates would likely move in the 6% to 7% range over the next few weeks.

“For housing markets, the rebound in rates translates into higher mortgage payments, adding pressure on homebuyers,” Ratiu said.

Gabriella is a personal finance reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase downgraded ahead of earnings on 'treacherous' outlook

    Analysts at D.A. Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase on Thursday amid regulatory uncertainty in a call that comes just a few days before the company's next quarterly report.

  • Paramount earnings miss estimates, stock plunges

    CEO Bob Bakish asserted that "we expect to return the company to earnings growth in 2024."

  • U.S. household debt jumps to $16.90 trillion

    Household debt, which rose by $394 billion last quarter, is now $2.75 trillion higher than just before the COVID-19 pandemic began while the increase in credit card balances last December from one year prior was the largest since records began in 1999, the New York Fed's quarterly household debt report also said. Mortgage debt increased by $254 billion to $11.92 trillion at the end of December, according to the report, while mortgage originations fell to $498 billion, representing a return to levels last seen in 2019.

  • Fed's Mester saw 'compelling' case for 0.50% rate hike this month

    Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Thursday there was a "compelling" case earlier this month for the central bank to be more aggressive in raising interest rates as inflation remains stubbornly high.

  • Shopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy

    Shares of Shopify Inc slid 16% on Thursday after the Canadian tech giant's weak forecast for first-quarter revenue and higher cost projections amplified investor concerns over aggressive investments in an economy facing slowing growth. Pandemic-related disruptions propelled the company to briefly become Canada's most valuable firm before online demand eased as economies reopened and forced it to launch new products, boost investments and focus on social media integration. Such investments and Wednesday's warning on macro-challenges have spooked investors concerned about profitability.

  • Norway seizes record $5.8 million of crypto stolen by North Korea

    Norway has seized a record $5.8 million worth of cryptocurrency that was stolen by North Korean hackers last year, Norwegian police said in a statement on Thursday. North Korean hackers stole $625 million in March 2022 from a blockchain project linked to the crypto-based game Axie Infinity. The heist was one of the largest of its kind on record, and was linked by the United States to a North Korean hacking group dubbed "Lazarus".

  • US Mortgage Rates Post Biggest Weekly Advance Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates surged last week by the most in four months, reaffirming a retrenchment in housing demand that’s struggling for momentum.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Entities in Balloon

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • Stock-market bulls defiant as bond market surrenders to Fed. Here’s what to watch.

    The U.S. bond market blinked in a staring contest with the Federal Reserve over future interest rate hikes. The stock market, not so much.

  • A $6 Trillion Wave of Money Revives an Arcane Corner of Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Locked out of debt markets and facing significantly higher borrowing costs, executives at troubled companies are looking for help in an almost dormant corner of Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies

  • Boston Beer Company stock tumbles on earnings loss, hard seltzer revamp

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith discusses the decline in stock for The Boston Beer Company amid wider-than-expected fourth-quarter losses.

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • Tom Izzo delivers powerful address at Michigan State candlelight vigil for shooting victims

    Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo offered support for the Spartan community in their time of need.

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • U.S. DOJ ramps up antitrust investigation into Apple: Report

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that the U.S.’s probe into Apple has ramped up amid the addition of litigators.

  • Dow falls 250 points after hot January PPI print, Fed’s Mester remarks

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday morning as investors digest another hot inflation report that showed price pressures at the wholesale level rose more than expected in January, fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve will rates interest rates higher than expected.

  • Judge releases part of Georgia grand jury report on alleged 2020 election tampering

    "No widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election," grand jury says in final report.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • Garuda Indonesia wins lawsuit in Paris court against lessors

    State flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said in a statement on Thursday it had won a lawsuit in Paris civil court against two Ireland-based lessors Greylag 1410 and 1446. Garuda, through its France-based unit Garuda Indonesia Holiday France (GIHF), won a "judicial release" lawsuit that it filed in Paris civil court against the lessors' legal efforts to temporarily seize GIHF's account. The carrier won the lawsuit as judges decided the lessors' request for a temporary confiscation did not have a strong legal basis as Garuda already had a court-ratified restructuring agreement with its creditors, including with the two lessors, according to the statement.