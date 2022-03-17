Mortgage rates are over 4%

Data: Freddie Mac via St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Another pre-pandemic metric has returned and looks here to stay: mortgage rates.

For the first time since May 2019, the 30-year fixed-rate exceeded 4% this week, FreddieMac reported today.

The big picture: While a sharp uptick from a record low of 2.65% last January, the rate is still historically low.

Also worth noting: The latest average was recorded before the Fed raised interest rates yesterday, but mortgage rates were already on the rise in anticipation.

By the numbers: The median price for a home was $277,000 the last time the 30-year mortgage rate topped 4%, according to the WSJ.

The rate a year ago was 3.09%. The rate average 3.85% last week.

What to watch: How much impact higher rates might have on demand for homes, which are still at historically low inventory levels.

