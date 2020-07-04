Mortgage rates plunge to new low, but you may need to hurry

For the fifth time since early March, mortgage interest rates have dropped to a record low in a closely watched survey that's been tracking rates since 1971.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says its weekly survey could show even lower rates later in the year.

But rates could rise in the near term as investors react to the government's blockbuster jobs report for June. America's unemployment rate fell from 13.3% to 11.1% last month as employers coming out of coronavirus lockdowns added a record 4.8 million jobs.

Whenever positive economic news pushes stocks higher, interest rates tend to rise, too. So if you're hoping to score an unbelievably low mortgage rate to buy a home or refinance right now, you may need to move quickly.

Mortgage rates hit another record low

Mortgage rates have been in a downward spiral, and this week it has spun them all the way down to an average 3.07% for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan, mortgage company Freddie Mac reported on Thursday.

The average rate is the lowest ever in Freddie Mac's nearly 50-year-old survey and is the latest in a long string of new lows that began on March 5, in the early days of the health crisis.

The survey rates come with an average 0.8 point. One year ago, borrowers were landing 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaging 3.75%.

"Mortgage rates continue to slowly drift downward with a distinct possibility that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage could dip below 3% later this year," says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Another, more frequent survey of lenders already has been turning up rates under 3%: Mortgage News Daily says 30-year rates went into the long holiday weekend at an average 2.94%, which is the lowest the publication has ever seen.

And, borrowers who are excellent comparison shoppers have been able to find mortgage rates as insanely low as 2.5%.

Rates tumbled this week as the financial markets nervously watched the U.S. coronavirus numbers explode, says Matthew Speakman, an economist with Zillow.

"If the uptick in cases does indeed prevent states or cities from continuing their plans to reopen, or even prompt more closures, then rates would likely plunge further and reach new lows," Speakman says.

The risk of rising rates from the jobs report

Improvement in the job market could lead to rising mortgage rates.

But rates could head upward if there are signs the economy is continuing "its slow reversion to 'normal,'" says Speakman.