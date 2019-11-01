Mortgage Rates Rise for 3rd Week. What Should a Borrower Do?

Though the Federal Reserve just cut interest rates, a survey shows U.S. mortgage rates have moved higher for the third week in a row. That's something not seen since the spring.

And as rates rise, mortgage applications have leveled off, apparently because some borrowers are waiting to see if rates head lower again.

"This is very risky, because mortgage rates typically move down slowly but they rise very rapidly," says Alan Rosenbaum, CEO and founder of the New York-based mortgage lender GuardHill Financial Corp.

So if you're shopping for a home or are considering refinancing an existing mortgage, you may want to grab an attractive mortgage rate when you see one — because they could go even higher in the near term.

This week's numbers

Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock More

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have risen to an average 3.78% this week, from 3.75% last week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday.

"This week marks the third consecutive week of rate increases, which hasn’t happened since April of this year," says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

The benchmark mortgage rate is at its highest level since mid-July. The loans in the Freddie Mac survey come with an average 0.5 point.

But here's an important point: Today's rates continue to offer big savings compared to last year at this time, when 30-year mortgages were more than a full percentage point higher — averaging 4.83%.

Use this calculator to see the kind of monthly payment you can expect from today's low mortgage rates:

Not too late to refinance

Rocketclips, Inc. / Shutterstock More

If you took out a home loan even just last year, you might still be able to lower your monthly payment dramatically by doing a refinance into a new loan at a lower rate.

Homeowners who went the refinance route during the spring of this year are now saving an average of about $140 a month, or $1,700 per year, Freddie Mac said recently.

Refinances are up a sharp 134% year over year, the Mortgage Bankers Association says. In other words, lenders are receiving more than twice as many refi applications as they were getting during October 2018.

But refinance applications slipped 1% last week, compared to a week earlier.

The outlook for mortgage rates

Borys Vasylenko / Shutterstock More