As mortgage rates rise in OKC, are the good times nearly over for sellers?

Mortgage rates tiptoed above 4% this week for the first time since 2019, and while that cuts into how much house your borrowed money can buy, it probably won't tamp down demand that much until the tiptoeing turns into barging in.

It could actually spur more would-be buyers into the market to try to get ahead of the rise. It usually does. But then there's nothing "usual" about the housing market.

Digital mortgage marketplace Optimal Blue said rates for the traditional, 30-year mortgage hit 4.071% on Thursday, and home loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration touched 4.122%.

How hot is the real estate market in Oklahoma County? Home prices rose year over year

SWM & Sons built this home on Forest Glen in Choctaw.

Why mortgage rates are up in Oklahoma City

Rates are headed up. Thank you, inflation, the Federal Reserve, and bond investors.

The mix of influences on rates is intriguing, based partly on something one of the regional Fed chairman said, as explained by Inman News, which covers the real estate business for people in the real estate business, in painful detail.

That's why reporters, especially the financial press, stalk the regional Fed chairs: What they say can change things as much as what they do.

(Reuters paid me $50 a time or two a lifetime ago to shadow the Dallas Fed chairman, who was giving a talk to a Rotary Club or something, and to call in immediately when he was finished and repeat exactly what he said, no matter what he said.)

Meanwhile, demand for houses in Oklahoma City hasn't slackened much, if any, and with a mere 18-day supply of homes on the market, rising prices haven't let up. What's happening, at most, according to the Realtors, is that the rate of increase has slowed.

Eighteen days. That's still a wacky sellers' market. A six-month inventory is considered balanced between buyers and sellers.

There are signs of cooling. On average in January, sellers around here got just what they asked for, no more.

After months of most buyers getting caught up in bidding wars and having to pay more than sellers were asking, the "percentage of list price received" was exactly 100%, according to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors.

Story continues

That's on average. But are the good times nearly over for home sellers?

"My listings are still selling above list with a guaranteed contract price regardless of appraised value," said Brenda Woodard, an agent with Whittington Realty. "I do not think the good times are over. My last listing had 13 offers, all above list."

Hispanic homebuyers are increasing. But with that comes challenges in Oklahoma City

How much is the average home in OKC?

Home prices are sustaining. The median price in the metro area last month was $232,000, up 7.9% from January 2021.

By the way, here's a reminder of how affordable Oklahoma houses are compared to the rest of the country, even after two years of booming prices in a housing shortage:

The median price nationally in the fourth quarter was $361,700, the Realtors reported. That's a difference of 56%.

Sellers are still in the catbird's seat, but they may have to step up their games, which means they may have to actually play the game rather than sitting on the bench and letting buyers duke it out.

But probably not anytime real soon.

"I am still seeing homes sell well over list price, however it’s not a general rule as it had been this last two years," said Will Flanagan, managing partner at Kevo Properties. "I know that it’s a rude awakening for sellers of marginal homes who are expecting unreasonable offers on less than savory homes, but the people who listened to the professionals and listed their homes certainly benefited from the crazy market."

OKC's housing market is on fire: Here's how that heat affects inventory, prices and more

So far, the changes in the market are slight, said Kacie Kinney, an agent with Keller Williams Elite.

"We are most definitely still in a strong seller's market with less than a month's worth of inventory at the $249,000-and-below price range," she said in her monthly marketing email blast. "Homes in the range of $250,000-$349,000 are sitting just a little over a month on the market, and still going for 100% list-to-sales price.

"So, if you are currently looking in this range, that means you will have to offer the asking price, at minimum, to win."

Kinney said houses priced at $150,000 and below, which are selling after just more than a week on the market, did see a slight slip in demand, reflected by a tiny slip in contract prices.

That's a sign that the weeks-long rise in average loan rates — from less than 3% in the middle of November, to 3.22% the first week of January, to 3.69% this week, according to Freddie Mac — is hitting just who you would expect:

First-timers wanting starter homes, but with less than great credit and little money for a down payment to get the best rates. They're starting to get squeezed out.

But for now, she said, she's not too worried.

"Our market typically takes a 'breather' after the holidays," she said, so the tiny negatives "could be due to seasonality. I don't think it's the beginning of a shift just yet."

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate, and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC mortgage rates top 4%. Are the good times over for home sellers?