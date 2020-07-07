Mortgage rates slide to a jaw-dropping record low as COVID worsens

As the news about the coronavirus gets worse and worse, mortgage rates are looking better and better.

Rates on 30-year mortgages have sunk deeper below 3% and have hit a new all-time low in Mortgage News Daily's survey of lenders. Rates fell while investors were freaking out over America's skyrocketing cases of COVID-19, which could disrupt the economy's fragile recovery.

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday, and so did the interest on Treasury bonds — which tends to set the path for mortgage rates. Borrowers can find unbelievably low rates whether they're buying a home or refinancing.

Another astonishing record for mortgage rates

The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage — America's most popular type of home loan — shriveled on Tuesday to just 2.92%, Mortgage News Daily reports.

For days, the typical rate had been 2.94%, the survey's previous all-time low which was initially reached in mid-June. Rates had popped back above 3% for a brief time late last month before declining again.

The new record is kind of surprising because recent news about the economy has seemed encouraging — like last Thursday's employment report showing U.S. businesses added a record 4.8 million new jobs in June. Those kinds of upbeat economic announcements usually push stocks and interest rates higher.

But the markets aren't playing by the normal rules right now, says Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily.

"There are several reasons for this, but the simplest one is that the jury is still out with respect to rising COVID statistics in several states," Graham writes.

Hospital beds are filling up, especially in the South and the West, and states are requiring people to wear masks or are even going back into lockdown.

States that are home to roughly 60% of the U.S. population have either put their reopening plans on hold or have decided to close up again, says a report from financial giant Goldman Sachs.

Where do mortgage rates go from here?

A widely followed weekly survey from mortgage company Freddie Mac also has put 30-year mortgage rates at a new record low, averaging 3.07%.

Homebuyers who are able to find a home sweet home in today's tight housing market are getting incredibly cheap loans, and homeowners who refinance into lower rates are cutting their mortgage payments by a hefty $283 a month, on average, according to a recent study from the data firm Black Knight.