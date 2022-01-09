Mortgage rates surge into the new year — but today's rates may seem dirt-cheap before long

Nancy Sarnoff
·4 min read
Mortgage rates surge into the new year &#x002014; but today&#39;s rates may seem dirt-cheap before long
Mortgage rates surge into the new year — but today's rates may seem dirt-cheap before long

The new year is bringing homebuyers and refinancing homeowners something they've been dreading, but expecting: surging mortgage rates.

The average rate on America’s most popular home loan has risen to its highest level in more than a year, a widely followed survey shows.

But even though the numbers are going up, mortgage rates remain near historic lows — at least for now.

30-year fixed mortgage rates

close up young man hand touching house&#39;s model for check and summary expense of home loan mortgage for refinance plan , people lifestyle concept
chainarong06 / Shutterstock

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.22% last week, from 3.11% the previous week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac is reporting.

One year ago, the Freddie Mac survey had 30-year fixed-rate loans averaging 2.65%, which is still the all-time low.

“Mortgage rates increased during the first week of 2022 to the highest level since May 2020,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “With higher inflation, promising economic growth and a tight labor market, we expect rates will continue to rise.”

Though previous waves of COVID-19 helped keep a lid on rates, that hasn't been happening as the omicron variant spreads wildly throughout the country.

But while mortgage rates are higher than they've been in a long time, they're still below where they were in the pre-pandemic days of late 2019 and early 2020.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The interest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.43% last week, up from 2.33% the previous week, Freddie Mac says.

Last year at this time, 15-year mortgages were averaging 2.16%.

Remember that Freddie Mac’s numbers are indeed averages, meaning the rates being offered can be higher — or lower. Some lenders are currently advertising 15-year refi loans at 2% or less.

The shorter-term mortgages are popular among refinancing homeowners who are willing to take on a higher monthly payment by going from a 30-year mortgage into a 15-year. In exchange, you pay much less interest over the life of your loan

5-year adjustable-rate mortgages

Rates on five-year adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) averaged 2.41% last week, unchanged from a week earlier. One year ago, the loans were averaging 2.75%.

ARMs typically start out with lower rates than fixed-rate mortgages. But after a period of time, an ARM starts to adjust — that is, the rate moves up or down in sync with the prime rate or another benchmark.

The most popular adjustable-rate loan — the 5/1 ARM — offers five years of fixed interest before adjusting. If you took out one of these variable-rate loans to finance your home purchase, you might want to consider refinancing into a more stable fixed-rate loan now that rates are rising.

How high will mortgage rates go this year?

2022 housing market and property value concept with wooden cubs and small wooden house model .Mortgage rates
Boryana Manzurova / Shutterstock

Last year at this time, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to its lowest point in history.

“Since then, despite the effects of the delta and omicron variants, the job market added more than 6 million jobs, the economy is expanding, and the housing market continues to outperform,” says Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting for the National Association of Realtors.

Also, the Federal Reserve is slowing its recent buying binge in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, plus the central bank anticipates it will hike interest rates three times this year.

All of those factors are pushing up the interest on Treasury bonds. The bond market, which often portends the direction of mortgage rates, is signaling that home lending rates will continue to climb, Evangelou says.

The Realtors' trade group predicts the average 30-year mortgage will be no less than 3.7% by the end of the year. Another industry giant, the Mortgage Bankers Association, expects the 30-year rate will reach 4% toward the end of 2022, with further increases coming next year.

How to find low mortgage rates in 2022

Focused young african american man studying or working on laptop, shopping for a low mortgage rate
fizkes / Shutterstock

If you’re ready to jump into the mortgage pool before it gets too cold, you’ll want to do just a little warmup to make sure you’re getting the best rate. Studies from Freddie Mac and others have found that comparing offers from at least five lenders can maximize your savings on a refi.

Shopping around is key, but so is a strong credit history. Review your credit score, which you can easily do for free. If your score is lower than you'd hoped, you may want to work on it before revealing it to picky lenders.

If you’ve accumulated high amounts of debt during the pandemic, you might consider rolling those credit balances into a lower-interest debt consolidation loan — to reduce your interest costs and potentially eliminate your debt faster.

If a mortgage refi is off the table, there are other ways to lower the cost of homeownership. When it comes time to buy or renew homeowners insurance, a bit of comparison shopping could help you find a lower rate on your coverage.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Housing Market Bubbles Pop

    Home price appreciation is not assured. Can you withstand the volatility in this market? Learn more about housing bubbles and what makes them pop.

  • Americans’ Finances Got Stronger in the Pandemic—Confounding Early Fears

    Stimulus payments brought millions out of poverty and allowed them to clear debt, and households of all income levels built up savings. The stronger finances are expected to aid stability as normal spending and higher inflation return.

  • 18 Resolutions To Get Rich in 2022

    Do you want to be rich? Silly question, right? Many people would answer yes, but it takes work to increase your wealth -- unless you win the lottery. Read: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate If...

  • How To Calculate ROI on a Rental Property

    A return on investment (ROI) for real estate can vary greatly depending on how the property is financed, the rental income, and the costs involved.

  • You Don't Need to Be a Stock-Picking Expert to Become a Millionaire

    This doesn't just include famous financial gurus like Warren Buffett -- it also means everyday people who put their money into the stock market and earned generous returns that helped them build wealth. Because investing in stocks has historically and consistently produced better returns than investing in other assets such as real estate or bonds, buying equities can be the surest path to financial security. The good news is, you don't actually need to become a stock-picking expert in order to invest your money in the market and become a millionaire.

  • Omicron’s Spread Means More Food Outages at U.S. Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- The highly contagious omicron virus variant is disrupting already stressed food supply chains, sickening so many workers that more shortages at grocery stores are all but certain.Most Read from BloombergCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Cypriot Scientist Says Cov

  • Mecum CEO on the Kissimmee 2022 car auction

    Dave Magers, Mecum Auctions CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the exciting 2022 Kissimmee auction!

  • At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger

    BinaxNOW at-home COVID-19 tests at Walmart and Kroger will see a rise in prices after a deal with the White House expired in mid-December.Driving the news: BinaxNOW, one of the first at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, has become increasingly popular over the last month due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Walmart and Kroger made a deal with the Whi

  • Ambani’s Reliance to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, the company said in a filing Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Cypriot Scientist Says Covid-19 V

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.

  • I'm a CEO at One of the World's Biggest Shipping and Logistics Companies. Here's How My Industry Can Go Green

    In 2021, because of the pandemic, we saw unprecedented supply-chain disruptions but also took important steps toward a decarbonized and sustainable global supply chain. It was a truly industry-wide effort, with Maersk and X-Press Feeders ordering what will be the world’s first container vessels running on carbon-neutral “green“ methanol—the first scalable carbon-neutral solution available for such ships—among the milestones. Increased customer demand for green transport has helped push companies and shipowners to invest in in carbon-neutral vessels, and industry expectations are for this to not only continue in 2022, but to accelerate.

  • 1 EV Stock With More Upside Than Rivian

    It's no secret that the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles is underway, and the opportunity for investors to profit off of this revolutionary change is huge. In early November, Rivian conducted its highly anticipated IPO, priced at $78 per share. For those who have been waiting on the sidelines, the entry points are getting better by the day as Rivian's share price nears its IPO price, but at what level this stock will become a good deal is still hard to say.

  • Czech tennis player leaves Australia after detention

    She is the second Australian Open participant to have been held in detention after men's world number one Novak Djokovic, who was detained at Melbourne's airport on Wednesday (January 5).She said she does not oppose vaccinations but did not have time to get the shot after the last season, as she had planned to.The doubles specialist decided not to appeal the decision.

  • Who Are Apple's Main Competitors in Tech?

    Explore Apple's competitive position in the many industries in which it operates, and learn about the different products and services it offers.

  • Kazakhstan crackdowns hit crypto miners

    The recent shutdown of Kazakhstan’s internet during a deadly uprising has hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry.As a result, the global computing power of the bitcoin network dropped sharply.Tom Wilson, Reuters cryptocurrency correspondent:“So it's fair to say that cryptocurrencies as a whole are becoming more sensitive to geopolitical factors than previously was the case.''Last year, Kazakhstan became the world’s second-largest center for bitcoin mining after the U.S.This was after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity."As with everything in the cryptocurrency world, bitcoin mining is rather an opaque industry...That said, a report from the University of Cambridge last year showed that in August, Kazakhstan accounted for about 20 percent of bitcoin's global computing power. That's up from about eight percent in April so there's a pretty quick increase in the amount of cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan.''Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created or "mined" by high-powered computers.In different parts of the world, big data centers compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles in a highly energy-intensive process."Last year China, which had been the world's biggest cryptocurrency miner, instigated quite a sweeping crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. And that meant that a lot of mining companies fled China for other countries with cheap electricity. In central Asia, Kazakhstan is one of those places.''A recent uprising in Kazakhstan began with protests against a New Year’s Day hike in fuel prices.On January 5th, the internet was shut down across the country.The move likely prevented Kazakhstan-based miners from accessing the bitcoin network.''And as the internet was shut off on Wednesday, the global computing power of bitcoin slumped pretty dramatically. That in theory makes it easier for miners to produce bitcoin, and it might lead in the future to more bitcoin coming to the market, and that in theory would create downward pressure on bitcoin prices.''Bitcoin on January 7th slumped as much as 5% to its lowest since late September, tumbling under $41,000 amidst a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies.Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s main city, after days of violence."And it's still actually quite unclear exactly the extent to which geopolitical factors really feed into this, but we can see from what's happened in Kazakhstan recently and also with the wider crackdown on cryptocurrencies by China last year, that the attitude of governments and financial regulators towards cryptocurrencies can really impact on cryptocurrency markets.''

  • Michigan running back Blake Corum leverages new NIL policy with NFT deal

    Michigan running back Blake Corum joins Yahoo Finance with Draftly CEO and Co-Foudner Nick DeNuzzo to discuss the NCAA athlete's new NFT collection.&nbsp;

  • Raleigh real estate updates: 12 charts showing the state of the housing market

    See data visualizations on Raleigh median home and rent prices, active listings and more.

  • India is making sure foreign investors can get in on the country’s biggest IPO yet

    FDI rules are changing to enable the Rs 90,000 crore ($12 billion) IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

  • Here's Why Barbara Corcoran Doesn't Think You Should Wait to Buy a Home Until Housing Prices Fall

    Home prices have been rising in many parts of the country, with costs driven up by low inventory and high demand due to competitive mortgage rates. If you're one of the many people delaying buying a home because you're hoping for a price decline, Shark Tank star and finance expert Barbara Corcoran has some words of advice that you may need to hear. Although Corcoran has acknowledged that some would-be homeowners may have no choice but to delay their purchase due to a lack of available housing inventory, she also made clear that if you have the option to buy you should do so despite the high prices in the current real estate market.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Is Right and Dave Ramsey Is Wrong About Mortgages

    The billionaire investor understands one key factor about mortgage loans that Dave Ramsey doesn't.