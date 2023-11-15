Mortgage rates on track to hit 4pc by end of the year

Fixed-rate mortgages are on track to near 4pc by the end of the year as lower-than-expected inflation figures fuel optimism for homeowners.

Inflation fell from 6.7pc in September to 4.6pc in October, a two-year low and the sharpest decline in three decades.

Mortgage brokers have hailed the drop as “relief” for mortgage borrowers, increasing the likelihood of a pre-Christmas price war among lenders.

HSBC cut rates across its residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges by up to 0.35pc on Wednesday, after Halifax announced cuts to fixed-rate mortgage deals on Tuesday.

HSBC now offers a 4.59pc five-year fixed rate for buyers with a 40pc deposit or equity in their home.

Nationwide, NatWest and TSB slashed their mortgage rates last week, amid bets that interest rates will start falling from their current level of 5.25pc next year.

Nationwide became the first major high street lender to offer a two-year fixed rate below 5pc. The rate at 4.99pc is available to those purchasing at 60pc loan-to-value ratio.

Around 2.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals throughout 2023 and 2024, with many being forced to refinance at rates that are double of what they are used to.

The average two-year fixed rate deal is now 6.19pc and the average five-year deal is 5.79pc, according to the data firm Moneyfacts, down from nearly 7pc in July.

However, this is still a big jump for those who had taken out a two-year deal in 2021, when average rates were well below 3pc.

The two-year swap rate fell from 4.78pc to 4.66pc this week and experts expect to see a further drop following the inflation news. Swap rates reflect market expectations of the future Bank of England rate and are used to set fixed-rate mortgages.

Frances Haque, chief economist, Santander UK said rates are likely to continue downwards but warned the path ahead will be “bumpy” for borrowers.

“The headline (inflation) rate brings the UK closer to the rates in the US and Eurozone and the downward trend should continue although the path is likely to be bumpy,” he said.

“However, this suggests the Bank will feel comfortable that they can leave the base rate alone for now, which bodes the question of when they might cut it. That will depend partly on wage growth.

“Today’s inflation data is what the market expected so swaps haven’t moved much. Within the mortgage market you’ll have a lot of competition as we come to the end of the year.”

Sub-4pc before January

The Bank of England has increased its central interest rate 14 times since the end of 2021, although it has been held at 5.25pc since August.

Jack Pattinson of AJ Bell said the inflation figures will bring “relief” for homeowners with a fixed rate mortgage due to come to an end in the next twelve months.

He said: “Market expectation that we have reached peak interest rates has solidified today and only 3pc think the Bank of England will hike rates when it meets next month.”

Ashley Thomas, director at Magni Finance, said: “I fully expect mortgage rates to reduce further in the coming days and wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of lenders offering options sub-4pc before the new year.

“It is likely that the base rate has peaked and will reduce over the next couple of years. In the short term, a tracker would make sense for a lot of people. However, it does depend on the individual situation and brings a level of risk as the mortgage cost would go up if the base rate increased further.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said borrowers can expect cuts in the coming days and weeks.

“There are now plenty of two-year fixes below 5pc, with five-year fixes starting from just over 4.5pc.

“Lenders are also being creative, with Barclays offering a one-year fix at 5.2pc with no fee.”

Some lenders are also understood to be prepared to reduce their margins on mortgage loans in order to increase their total lending by the end of the year, as a sluggish housing market has left them below their targets. This could result in a further slew of rate cuts across the market.

Usually lenders price their home loans above swap-rates to allow for a profit margin on lending.

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage manager at broker John Charcol, said: “While to a certain extent we will see terms like ‘price war’ being mentioned, lenders have a small window before they start to factor in seasonal changes. I expect we will see rate changes for the next three to four weeks before lenders postpone for the new year.

“Lenders will be walking a tightrope between trying to make up for lost time and win as much business as possible but equally aware of the impact on service levels.”

“Subject to world events we are over the worst of it and we can see a slowly improving picture for the next 12 months.”

Speaking on future base rates, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at consultancy Oxford Economics added: “I would say there is about 20 basis points still to pass through relative to where mortgage rates were in October.

“I expect we will see mortgage rates plateau a little bit lower than they are now but I think we need to wait for the rate cutting cycle before you see more significant cuts in mortgage rates.”

