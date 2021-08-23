New mortgage refinance program helps borrowers save as much as $3,000 a year

Nancy Sarnoff
·3 min read
New mortgage refinance program helps borrowers save as much as $3,000 a year
New mortgage refinance program helps borrowers save as much as $3,000 a year

More than 2 million homeowners who thought they couldn't afford refinancing — which can provide big savings over time but takes a bit of cash upfront — can get cheaper loans this summer through a new government option.

It allows more borrowers to refinance at today's historically low mortgage rates, and cut their monthly housing costs by hundreds of dollars.

New option allows borrowers to save up to $3K a year

Portrait Of Smiling Senior Couple Sitting In Front Of Their Home
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Government-sponsored mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have launched a refinance program with reduced interest rates that could save financially disadvantaged borrowers as much as $250 a month.

"Last year saw a spike in refinances, but more than 2 million low-income families did not take advantage of the record low mortgage rates by financing," says Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie and Freddie.

To qualify, borrowers must have a federally backed mortgage and earn no more than 80% of their area’s median income.

A lender will be required to cut a qualified borrower's monthly mortgage payment by $50 or more and provide at least a half-point (0.5) interest rate reduction — say, from 3.5% down to 3%.

“This new refinance option is designed to help eligible borrowers who have not already refinanced save between $1,200 and $3,000 a year on their mortgage payment,” Calabria said in a news release when the program was first announced.

The program cuts the cost of a refi

Retro Home
Donald Joski / Shutterstock

Refinancing costs vary by state and lender, but it’s not unusual to pay 3% or more of the amount you owe one your house in refinance fees: "closing costs."

If you qualify for the FHFA’s new program, your lender must provide a credit of up to $500 for an appraisal if you need one and waive the usual 0.5% fee for borrowers with loan balances at or below $300,000.

But to be eligible, you must not have missed a payment in the past six months and have no more than one missed payment in the past 12 months.

Plus, you must meet specific requirements related to how much debt you're carrying and how much equity you have in your home.

Finally, you can't have a credit score lower than 620. If you’re not sure if yours will make the cut, it’s easy to peek at your credit score for free.

Not eligible? You can still save with a refi

Homeowners selected refinancing of house and checking interest rates and monthly payments. Home mortgage loans from bank concept
comzeal images / Shutterstock

If you don’t qualify for the government’s new refi option, you may still want to consider trading in your loan for a cheaper one. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates this week are averaging just 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac, and that's not too far from the all-time low of 2.65%.

Nearly half the homeowners who refinanced over the last year of rock-bottom rates are now saving $300 a month or more, a recent Zillow survey found.

The best refi candidates have 30-year mortgages and at least 20% equity built up in their homes, says the mortgage data and technology firm Black Knight. Those homeowners in the sweet spot also have credit scores of at least 720.

If you’re considering a refinance, check mortgage rates from at least five lenders to make sure you’re scoring the most savings.

To help with your closing costs, you might generate extra income in the stock market — even if you're not rich. One popular app helps you grow a portfolio merely by investing "spare change" from everyday purchases.

If a refinance won't work for you, there are other ways to save on housing costs. When it’s time to renew your homeowners insurance, get rate quotes from multiple insurers to be certain you’re getting the coverage you need at the best price.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Limpieza For the Full Moon in Aquarius Will Help You Create Space For Love

    The magical Full Moon in Aquarius is upon us. On Aug.

  • Even with some mortgage refi rates under 3%, consider these 8 things before you refinance your mortgage

    Mortgage refinancing rates are very low right now, with some rates starting at below 3% as of the writing of this article (you can compare today’s best refi rates here). Indeed, “while rates continually fluctuate, they have dipped to record-setting lows this year,” says Alfredo Padilla, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo home lending. What’s more, many experts expect interest rates to rise this year, so now may be the time to act.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Hold Steady Ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium

    Mortgage rates saw little movement last week. It’s unlikely to be the same again in the week ahead as the markets gear up for the Jackson Hole Symposium…

  • Mortgage rates edge lower, with refinances available at under 3% and even 2%

    But forecasters warn that the low rates won't stick around much longer.

  • Your Horoscope This Week: August 22, 2021

    The fourth week of August opens up with a second full moon in Aquarius, and while the dog days of summer might be behind us, the stars are shining bright even as the storm clouds are still gathering. August 22nd isn’t just the day of the full moon, it’s also the day that Mars in Virgo makes a trine to Uranus, which has only recently begun its retrograde transit under the ever patient stars of Taurus. There’s definitely something to discern under these stars about willpower and flexibility, about

  • My husband and I live in his late father’s house. He threatens divorce — and says I’ll end up homeless

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been married to my husband for four years. Unfortunately, five months after our wedding, my father-in-law passed away. We were/are both living in his house. When my husband was a minor, my in-laws wrote up a trust naming him the beneficiary of this house if his parents both passed away.

  • Should You Prepare For a Housing Market Crash in 2021?

    Will there be a housing market crash in 2021? A majority of experts think not. "People are saying we're in a housing bubble, but I don't think the term housing bubble is the right description," said...

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried

    Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried

  • New IRS Update To Child Tax Credit Portal

    The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature on their online portal for families receiving child tax credit payments. We're Asking: Are You Actually Spending Your Child Tax Credit Payment?...

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Pomp: ‘Bitcoin Will See Very Fast Price Appreciation This Year’

    The bitcoin bull is targeting BTC $100K by year-end.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With IAM

    More than 5000 customer service employees at Southwest Airlines (LUV) stand to benefit if the tentative deal comes to fruition.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.