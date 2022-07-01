Mortgages paid off for families of 2 Georgia officers killed in line of duty

The families of two fallen Georgia officers will no longer have to worry about how they will make their house payments.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages in memory of Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai and Alamo Officer Dylan Harrison this week.

Both Desai and Harrison were killed in the line of duty in 2021.

“As we celebrate America’s freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. “While you are celebrating with flags and fireworks this weekend, please take a moment to think of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and those who will continue to put their lives at risk every day.”

Officer Dylan Harrison died in the line of duty working his first shift with the Alamo police department on Oct. 8, 2021. Harrison was survived by his wife and six-month-old son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the ambush-style attack was an act of retaliation for an arrest Harrison made earlier in the night.

Police arrested Damien “Luke” Ferguson and charged him with murder. Two women were arrested in connection with the officer’s death.

Officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4, 2021 after responding to a domestic call at a home near McDonough. Police said 22-year-old Jordan Jackson shot the officer and escaped, leading to a statewide manhunt. Jackson later killed himself during a standoff.

Desai died from his injuries on Nov. 8. He was survived by his wife, and his 11- and 8-year-old sons.

Desai spent 17 years in law enforcement, first with the Department of Corrections, then with DeKalb County police before joining Henry County.

