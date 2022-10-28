'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to passed-out Eddie Van Halen with Taylor Swift lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's new memoir that the two made out. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out.

Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok.

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote.

Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that she and Matthew Perry once made out next to her passed-out husband, Eddie Van Halen, in a new TikTok video with the help of Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero."

Over the last week, a snippet of the song, which is the lead single from Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights," has gone viral on the video-sharing platform, with more than 105.4K videos posted of users using the sound to divulge their flaws and less-admirable qualities.

In the video, Bertinelli appears to reference a story the "Friends" star recounted in his upcoming memoir as she awkwardly grins and mouths the lyrics: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem," before putting her head in her hands.

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote over the video, which has amassed over 485.4K views, and 21.3K likes since it was posted on Thursday.

"That made me giggle.. I saw the Matthew story this morning! You left a impression girl!! Good on ya!" one follower wrote in the comments, which prompted the actor to respond with a face-with-peeking-eyes emoji.

In Perry's upcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the actor detailed how the two once had a "long, elaborate make-out session" while Bertinelli's then-husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk next to them.

The "Friends" star said he "fell madly in love" with Bertinelli and that she was in a "troubled marriage" while they were starring on the shortlived sitcom "Sydney."

"My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," Perry wrote in his book, according to Page Six.

Story continues

Valerie Bertinelli and Matthew Perry on the set of "Sydney." Ron Galella Collection/Getty

"It is important to point out here that my feelings for Valerie were real," he continued. "I was completely captivated — I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me."

Perry wrote that he realized Bertinelli also had feelings for him when he was at her and Van Halen's house one night.

"I was over at Valerie and Eddie's house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh. When you made her laugh, you felt 10 feet tall. As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually, he just passed out, not 10 feet away from us, but still, this was my chance!" he wrote.

"If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did."

"I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me," Perry wrote, but it turned out to be just a one-night thing as when they returned to work on the CBS series, Bertinelli acted as if nothing had happened.

Read the original article on Insider