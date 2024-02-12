‘Mortifying;’ Mother says son beat unconscious by at least 8 people near local mall

A mother said her son was beaten so badly by at least eight others that he was knocked unconscious.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, a mother said her son left a movie theatre at the Mall at Fairfield Commons with a friend when they saw a group beating another child.

Her son told them to stop, and the group turned on them.

“About six to eight guys grabbed him and continued to assault him,” she said. “He was in pretty bad shape. He didn’t know where he was at.”

She said a bystander called her and told her what happened.

The beating was so bad her son blacked out and had to go to the hospital.

“He has really bad abrasions on the left-hand side of his head. He has a black eye on the right side. His nose was bleeding,” she said. “He does have a concussion too.”

Pictures show the severity of the attack.

“I was sick to my stomach. I obviously was very mad,” the mother said.

She said her son is high-functioning with multiple developmental and emotional disabilities. She said he wasn’t able to defend himself.

“I think they’re monsters,” she said. “Six to eight on one is just not acceptable.”

News Center 7 reached out to Beavercreek Police Department who said “The report of that incident is incomplete and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Mall at Fairfield Commons said they are aware this fight happened and are working with the mother but did not provide further information.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.