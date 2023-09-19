Morton man arrested in connection with East Peoria sexual assault
Ezekiel Z. Metcalfe, 20, of Morton, was arrested by the East Peoria Police Department on Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a 44-year-old woman.
Police believe Metcalfe sexually assaulted the woman on Sept. 13 on the 100 block of Shoshone Drive after she gave him a ride in her vehicle. The woman gave police a description of the suspect and said he had been working as a door-to-door salesman for a solar company.
Metcalfe was charged with criminal sexual abuse and taken to the Tazewell County Justice Center after a citizen's tip led police to him.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Morton man arrested for alleged sexual assault of woman in East Peoria