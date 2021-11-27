Morton man sentenced to 18 months after girlfriend shot in leg

Nov. 27—GRANITE FALLS — A Morton man was sentenced Tuesday in Yellow Medicine County District Court to 18 months in prison after his girlfriend was shot in the leg during a domestic incident in a casino parking lot.

Billy Jo Fischer, 41, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of felony domestic assault as part of a plea agreement that dismissed a felony second-degree assault charge and a felony possession of ammunition or firearm charge.

He was convicted in May 2006 of felony fourth-degree assault, and therefore was not legally allowed to own or possess ammunition or firearms.

District Judge Thomas Van Hon credited Fischer with 252 days for time served.

Fischer was also ordered to pay restitution and the Yellow Medicine County Attorney's Office has 30 days to certify the amount.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fischer and his girlfriend were involved in a March 15 domestic incident in the parking lot of Prairie's Edge Casino where Fischer pulled a gun on her.

When casino security approached the couple, Fischer told her "I have something for them," and "Tell my mother that I love her," while showing her the gun.

The woman persuaded him to get into their Chevrolet Impala and the couple left. While driving away, Fischer shoved the gun between her legs and told her to hide it.

When she tried to handle the gun, it went off and shot her in the leg.

Fischer then threw the gun out of the window. It was later recovered by law enforcement in a ditch next to the casino.

The woman was taken for a short time to a Granite Falls residence before being taken to the hospital.

She initially told law enforcement that she was outside of her vehicle in the casino parking lot and felt a pain in her leg, later realizing she had been shot.

She told law enforcement that she had initially not been truthful about the event because Fischer was a Maniacs gang member and she was afraid he would kill her if she reported him.

Fischer was arrested March 16 while trying to get the Impala out of town.

Law enforcement found blood on the passenger seat and a fired slug lodged inside the seat.