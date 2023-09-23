Morton Topfer, former Dell vice chairman known for philanthropy, dies at 87

Morton Louis Topfer

Morton Louis Topfer, the former vice chairman of Dell Technologies who helped turn the company into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, died Wednesday. He was 87.

From 1994 to 2002, Topfer helped run Dell Technologies alongside Michael Dell, and oversaw the organization's companies, manufacturing, finance, service and sales. During his time at Dell, its net worth grew from $800 million to $110 billion. Topfer retired from Dell in 2002 and from his position on the board of directors in 2003.

"I am deeply saddened about Mort’s passing," Dell posted on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter. "His legacy of operational excellence and disciplined execution are hallmarks of Dell Technologies today. I will forever be grateful for the impact he had on the company, but even more so for the impact he had on me as a mentor and friend. My heartfelt condolences to the Topfer family."

Born on Sept. 18, 1936, Topfer was one of two children of Sadie and Abraham Topfer. He grew up in the Williamsburg housing project in Brooklyn, but his career took him all over the world.

I am deeply saddened about Mort’s passing. He served as our vice chairman from 1994 – 2002, an exciting time of unprecedented growth and global expansion at Dell. Mort was at the center of it all. His legacy of operational excellence and disciplined execution are hallmarks of… — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) September 22, 2023

In 1971, Topfer went to work for Motorola in Florida, where he spent the next 23 years in various senior executive positions in the company's global communication business. Topfer's last position at the company was as corporate executive vice president and president of the land mobile products sector.

Topfer retired from Motorola on May 31, 1994. The very next day, he came out of retirement and spent the next eight years working at Dell.

"He was a management legend who could make you quake in your boots working for him," John Legere, the former CEO of T-Mobile, wrote in a celebratory post on X remembering his time working with Topfer at Dell.

"He was also kind and giving and was there for me in hard times...RIP Mort," Legere wrote.

In 2000, Topfer and his late wife, Angela, created the Topfer Family Foundation, which helps people with limited resources to become self-sufficient and make an impact in their communities. Through the foundation, Topfer has been responsible for more than $120 million in donations to various nonprofits in Central Texas, Chicago, South Florida, Denver and Brooklyn.

Zach Theatre's Topfer Theater building was named for Mort and Bobbi Topfer, who donated $500,000 toward the 420-seat venue.

Mort and Bobbi Topfer attend the opening of the Topfer Theatre on Sept. 29, 2012.

Mort Topfer graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1955 and then from Brooklyn College with a bachelor's degree in physics in 1959. He was the first person in his family to go to college. Topfer also holds an honorary doctorate from Brooklyn College and the NYU Polytechnic Institute in engineering, according to his family obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; his four children, Alan, Richard, Jackie and Bonnie; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will celebrate Topfer's life in a private service.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Obituary: Mort Topfer, former Dell Technologies executive, dies at 87