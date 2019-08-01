MOS House Group (HKG:1653) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that MOS House Group Limited (HKG:1653) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is MOS House Group's Debt?

As you can see below, MOS House Group had HK$137.7m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have HK$46.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$91.6m.

SEHK:1653 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is MOS House Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the balance sheet data, MOS House Group had liabilities of HK$171.4m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$46.1m as well as receivables valued at HK$49.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$75.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because MOS House Group is worth HK$180.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3, it's fair to say MOS House Group does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 2.5 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Even worse, MOS House Group saw its EBIT tank 77% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is MOS House Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.