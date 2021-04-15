Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $33.13, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 2.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

MOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 916.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.31 billion, up 28.3% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $10.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +200% and +23.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.76% higher. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOS has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.49.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



