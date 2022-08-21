Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.15

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to $0.15. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Mosaic

Mosaic's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Mosaic's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 40.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 5.8%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Mosaic has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Mosaic has impressed us by growing EPS at 86% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Mosaic's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mosaic that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop's NFT Experiment Is Not Going Well

    In the days after GameStop (NYSE: GME) launched its long-hyped NFT marketplace last month, many media outlets reported that it got off to a surprisingly strong start. Transaction volumes have plummeted over the past month, confirming that a pivot to NFTs is unlikely to save GameStop. GameStop's NFT marketplace provides a real-time look at transaction volume on its statistics page.

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Lithium Giant SQM Stock Drops Despite Earnings Increasing Nearly 10 Times

    Despite the pullback, SQM stock is having a fantastic 2022, powered by robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)

    The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam? Taking the bearish view of the current environment is Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson. He sees the gains right now as a bear market rally, and believes that markets will likely turn down again in the longer term. Laying out his p

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying This Insurer

    It was the worst first half for the S&P 500 in 50 years -- and Berkshire Hathaway was buying stocks aggressively. In the first quarter of 2022, CEO Warren Buffett and his investing team poured $51 billion into equities, and they added another $6 billion in the second quarter. One company that Buffett and Berkshire bought in both quarters was Markel (NYSE: MKL), which offers specialty insurance coverage.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Contract for Trident II (D5) Missile

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) clinches a $10.9-million contract to support the fiscal 2023 Trident II (D5) missile production schedule.