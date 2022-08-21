Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to $0.15. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Mosaic's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Mosaic's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 40.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 5.8%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Mosaic has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Mosaic has impressed us by growing EPS at 86% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Mosaic's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mosaic that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

