Mosby Indicted, Man In Chimney, Free At-Home Tests: MD Top News
MARYLAND — Among the top stories this week on Maryland Patches were the federal indictment of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, a groundbreaking surgery in a Maryland hospital, $1 million Powerball winner and a fire that caused $500,000 in damage.
Here are some of the most-read stories on Maryland Patches this week:
Teen Charged With Killing Mom, 8-Year-Old Brother In Prince George's County: Police
MD To Offer Free Masks + Testing Ramps Up After Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
National Aquarium To Require Guest Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination
Anne Arundel COVID Mask Mandate Criticism Draws County Exec Reply
Gun Trace Task Force Report Released After 2-Year Investigation
1 Dead After Baltimore County Barricade Near Perry Hall: Report
House Collapses After $500K Harford County Blaze: Fire Marshal
Insurance To Cover At-Home COVID Tests: How To Get Them In MD
