Moscow awaits Ukraine's response after talks, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin told Russians on Friday to rally around President Vladimir Putin and said that what happened next in the negotiations over Ukraine would depend on Kyiv's reaction to this week's talks between the two sides.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that no documents had been agreed yet with Ukraine at the talks, but that Moscow had told the Ukrainian side how it saw the solution to the war.

Russia invaded Ukraine last week in a move it describes as a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Moscow bureau)