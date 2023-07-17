Moscow blames Ukraine for new attack on bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia

Damaged parts to the car bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait are seen on July 17, 2023.

Officials in Moscow blamed Ukraine for an apparent attack Monday on a key bridge that connects the occupied Crimean Peninsula with southern Russia and has become a symbol of President Vladimir Putin's rule.

It is the second time in less than a year that the 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait has come under assault. Russia's Investigative Committee described Monday's incident as a "terrorist attack" and claimed it was carried out by Ukrainian special forces using naval drones. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility, though its security services indirectly hinted in a cryptic message on Telegram of its involvement.

The bridge carries car and train traffic and is an important structure for transporting military equipment and personnel to battlefields in Ukraine. At least two people were killed in the attack.

Russian state media reported that train traffic was continuing in both directions, though the road section of the bridge remains closed. Ukraine eventually claimed responsibility for a truck bomb attack on the same bridge in October that damaged the car and train parts of the bridge. The bridge took months to repair.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, declined comment on Monday's incident. But he said "the peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers.”

Russia's war in Ukraine: Bridge attack, grain deal, other developments:

A United Nations and Turkey-brokered agreement that enables Ukraine to export grains and other foodstuffs via its Black Sea ports is set to expire Monday if Russia does not agree to extend it. Ahead of the deadline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was cancelling the agreement because it was not being allowed to export its food and fertilizers. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday he "can’t predict what Vladimir Putin will do” about about the deal but if Moscow pulls out, “the rest of the world will take a look at that and say that Russia has turned its back on ensuring that the countries of the Global South and Africa and Latin America and Asia can get the food they need at affordable prices.”

A senior Estonian defense intelligence official said that a combination of factors indicated that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia "could soon expect greater success." Colonel Margo Grosberg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, told his country's media that Russia was running out of reserve soldiers, its generals were reporting resupply problems and that Ukrainian forces were destroying Russian command posts and logistics centers in areas bordering Bakhmut as they pushed east.

