Moscow blanketed in one of heaviest snowfalls in years
Heavy snow fell on Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 7, covering roads and sidewalks. The snowfall is one of the heaviest in decades.
Heavy snow fell on Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 7, covering roads and sidewalks. The snowfall is one of the heaviest in decades.
The Hawaiian Islands could face "catastrophic flooding" from a storm system moving over the archipelago, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.
The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area. The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the
The county isn’t known for its earthquakes.
A wintry setup at midweek will produce a period of snow from parts of the Ohio Valley to much of the northeastern United States, including some light snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, AccuWeather meteorologists say. However, accumulations will vary across the region as a storm unfolds. Following highs that were well into the 50s, 60s and even near 70 on Monday, temperatures will be 20-30 degrees lower during the day Tuesday in the Northeast with highs expected to top out in the 30s and lowe
A powerful storm system is pounding Hawaii with heavy rain, and forecasters warn about the chance for "dangerous" and "catastrophic" flooding.
As winds strengthen across Newfoundland through Tuesday, forecasters are closely watching a storm off the U.S. East Coast that could become a major snowstorm for the region Wednesday night.
Light rain is slated for Tuesday morning, officials said, and a stronger system should deliver more moisture by the end of the week.
CEO Leon Topalian says that Nucor is not building simply to grow its capacity but also to expand its geographic reach and improve service to its markets.
The unseasonable 66 degree weather of Monday will see a turn to colder air and up to an inch of snowfall in the North Jersey region on Wednesday.
Severe weather moved through Middle Tennessee overnight through late Monday morning, triggering multiple tornado warnings.
A moderate La Nina pattern might mean more precipitation, but warmer temperatures could create a different problem than snowstorms, forecaster warns.
A blizzard hitting the Big Island is expected to leave behind more than 12 inches of snow on higher elevations.
New England’s electric grid operator warned Monday that power outages are possible if an extended cold snap this winter grips the region and fuel supplies are pinched as demand spikes. The president of ISO-New England said the region’s grid is vulnerable to extreme weather just as utilities, generators, regulators and others who are responsible for keeping the electricity on are looking to ...
Jake Bailey, one of the league's best punters, sent this ball a whopping 15 yards.
The Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle, now named Tally, was discovered 4,700 miles from its home.
I've owned a 2016 Chevrolet Volt for a year, and 90% of my driving has been in EV mode. During my commuting, gasoline is out of sight, out of mind.
Where happy hour and island time are one.
Unlike harmful algae blooms, which are fueled by warm water, sunlight and nutrients, rock snot thrives in cold stream and river bottoms.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas collapsed to the lowest level in more than four months as record-high temperatures kill heating demand ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Ugly, Expensive Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesFutures for January delivery plu
Facing poor weather conditions during holiday travel? Make sure to have emergency products in your car like jumper cables and a snow shovel.