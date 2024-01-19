Moscow Contemporary to forge ahead

Jan. 19—While the future location of Moscow Contemporary is uncertain, the art gallery remains steadfast in its goal to become an independent and permanent fixture in Moscow.

Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, is required to vacate its location on Fifth and Main streets by the end of the month. The building's owners terminated its lease because it no longer had the funds to continue financially supporting the gallery as it has in the past.

MosCo hosted a town hall meeting Thursday at the art gallery to explain its plans going forward.

"We are not closing, we are just moving and we are not going anywhere," said MosCo board member Stefanie Ramirez to the crowd of more than 50 people Thursday night.

Roger Rowley, director of MosCo, said the gallery initially had a plan to buy the Fifth and Main street building in 10 years. To purchase its current building, he estimated it would be a $2 million investment.

In 10 years, the board still hopes to buy its own building or sign a long-term lease for a location.

In the meantime, Rowley said it could find a temporary space for exhibits. It could rent an office and organize pop-up exhibits around the community and in cities outside Moscow. Rowley said it has earned its first $20,000 exhibition grant to showcase the work of an Oscar-winning artist later this year.

Starting in 2025, it can apply for a general operating support grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, he said. MosCo's current operating budget is north of $200,000 a year, he said.

MosCo has drafted a development plan to outline its goals going forward.

"I'm focused on trying to create an organization that has as solid a business foundation as it possibly can," Rowley said.

Rowley said the gallery belongs in the center of town. Before Moscow Contemporary took over that space in August 2021, the building was home to the Prichard Art Gallery. It has been an art gallery for nearly 40 years.

He said a 2019 economic impact study for the Prichard Art Gallery showed that it generated $1.5 million annually in economic activity for Moscow by bringing people downtown where they also eat and shop.

"We actually absolutely deserve to be right at the center of town," he said.

The public can donate to MosCo on its website at moscowcontemporary.org/pledge. Rowley also encouraged people to attend any MosCo events in the future.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.